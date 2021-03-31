Hatton student, Pace, named 4-H Foundation Scholarship recipient

Hatton High School senior LeAnne Pace was recently named among 35 recipients of a $1000 4-H Foundation Scholarship. The highly competitive scholarship is open to youth from throughout the state who have participated in 4-H.
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System coordinates the state’s 4-H program, whose motto is to “make the best better.”
Pace has been involved in 4-H, which emphasizes hands-on learning, for more than seven years. She joined 4-H while still in elementary school. The first event she remembers participating in is the $15 Challenge.
Pace said she remembers purchasing an outfit from a discount store and “stepping out of my comfort zone by modeling the outfit and talking with the judges.” Although Pace did not win her first competition, she noted the impact the program has had on her education.
“4-H has continuously helped, or maybe pushed, me to step out of my box and broaden my vision of the world around me,” she said.
She completed several projects in 4-H, from the Extreme Birdhouse to Chick Chain. Pace was a member of the 4-H Horse Club, and she said the Horse Club’s coordination of the Special Needs Rodeo was an important part of her 4-H experiences.
“The smiles are priceless, and friendships are formed without the usual barriers that these students face,” she added. The Special Needs Rodeo brings special needs students from all over Lawrence County to attend a day full of rodeo events. Marsha Terry, the 4-H Program assistant, commended Pace on the scholarship achievement.
“Small steps, trying and participation lead to larger opportunities,” said Terry. “I am so proud of LeAnne. I remember that shy girl who is now an outgoing and successful young lady.”
Pace’s 4-H involvement provided her with leadership opportunities at a young age, while at the same time teaching her to be herself. Many of the skills she learned in 4-H she took with her to high school where she excelled at FFA and other high school organizations.
Pace has also been awarded several other scholarships including the Lawrence County Cattlemen’s Scholarship, the Alabama Cattlemen’s “Tagged for Greatness” Scholarship, and the Lawrence County Friends of Ag Scholarship.
Pace has plans to attend Auburn University to study Environmental Science in the Fall Semester, and the scholarship funds she has been awarded make attending possible.
