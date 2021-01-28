Lawrence Health Department accepting volunteers to administer vaccine

As state and federal officials continue efforts to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to the public, the Alabama Department of Public Health seeks volunteers to help get inoculations into arms of those qualified to receive them. Health Departments across the state have put a call out for help from volunteers, including Lawrence County.
Locally, the Lawrence and Morgan Health Departments are also seeking funding to add temporary positions for about six months to get the vaccine out as efficiently as possible, ADPH Area Administrator Judy Smith said.
“We need nurses who can administer the vaccine, but we’re also looking for clerical folks for data entry purposes,” Smith said. “We expect to be in this for the long haul. We’ll be opening up the vaccine to those who are 65 years and over soon--those who have pre-existing conditions that make them most vulnerable--and teachers will begin receiving it soon before it’s available to the general population. This is not a short-term thing.”
On Jan. 15, Lawrence Commissioners approved the appropriation of up to $87,360 to the county health department for support in administering the vaccine, according to County Administrator Heather Dyar.
She said interested volunteers who are qualified to help with patient registration and data entry, observation and even administering vaccinations should call the health department 256-340-2113 for additional information. Volunteers may be vetted to ensure they have appropriate licenses and credentials.
Smith said Alabama residents ages 65 and older, who are most susceptible to the virus, should become eligible for the vaccine along with educators and other essential workers soon, but she didn’t have an exact date for when the state would begin transitioning into the next phase of distribution.
“It’s being discussed,” she said Tuesday. “The state is receiving new recommendations from the federal leve. Those are being explored by the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials. “So much depends on vaccine availability. That’s our biggest hurdle right now--waiting on vaccine production, the release of additional doses.”
Smith said she was optimistic in learning the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine could receive emergency use authorization. This week the federal government and Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the J&J vaccine could receive emergency approval in as little as two weeks, and could become available for distribution by mid-February.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the J&J vaccine does not have to be stored in ultra-low temperatures, which could also make positively impact the distribution effort.
In the meantime, Smith said the health department is strictly adhering to the state regulated vaccination plan.
“We know so many additional people want and need the vaccine, but with the current restrictions, it’s important we only administer to state-defined qualified individuals,” she said. “Those who are 75 and over are most often the sickest, they are more likely to be hospitalized, and most often are the likeliest to die. It’s not only important to target those who are most vulnerable and most impacted for their sake, but also for the sake of the hospitals, which are becoming more inundated with new patients each week.”
Smith said 1,533 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Lawrence County Health Department since the Christmas holidays. Of those doses, she said 1,016 were given last week.
“We’re anticipating to vaccinate at least that many this week as long as supplies last,” she added.
In addition to appointments, she said the Lawrence Health Department is now accepting walk-ins for vaccinations each day the facility is open. “This is only for those who qualify to receive the vaccine at this time, those aged 75 and older as well as healthcare workers and first responders,” she said.
For additional information concerning vaccination availability and eligibility, visit alabamapublichealth.org/covid19/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.