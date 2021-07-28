Lawrence County grad named among Alabama Academic Elite Scholars

A Lawrence County graduate has been named among a select few to receive the Academic Elite Scholarship at the University of Alabama.
Patti Anne Smith, a 2021 Lawrence County High School graduate who finished second in her class, is one of eight freshmen named as an Academic Elite Scholar at the university this year.
To be considered for the scholarship, a student must be accepted as a member of the University Fellows Experience (UFE), which requires applicants to be a member of the UA Honors College and have a composite ACT score of at least 32 and a high school grade point average of at least 3.8, according to the University of Alabama.
Smith was accepted as a member of the 15th Cohort of the UFE following a strenuous application process which included multiple essays/questions about her views on various philosophical and social issues as well as a weekend full of interviews with current UFE members and UA Honors College staff members.
As a member of this privileged academic group, Patti will be mentored by top professors, supported by UFE peers, and stimulated by world-class experts in diverse disciplines. University Fellows enjoy the richest of college educations, create enduring personal cultures of learning, and embrace service to others as a guiding priority.
“I love the sciences, so I know I want to continue my pursuit of knowledge in that area. I am passionate about the environment, cancer research, and spreading the message of diversity and inclusion,” Smith said. “My hope is that the UFE will provide opportunities where I can explore ideas and issues I am curious about with people that have similar interests and goals.”
As a University Fellow, Patti will complete a minor in Social Innovation and Leadership in addition to her major course of study. She will conduct research on a centralized topic and reflect her time and work in a four-year culminating Magnum Opus project.
Smith will also participate in the Black Belt Experience, the signature Fellows project. This project creates an opportunity for students to explore the various issues affecting poverty in the Black Belt and to partner with individuals and organizations in Marion, Perry County, Alabama to create systemic change.
UFE students are servant leaders and change agents who create projects that both respond to the needs of the community and capitalize on the students’ particular interests, gifts, and abilities in preparation for lifelong civic action.
“I was unbelievably excited when I received my invitation into the University Fellows Experience but there is not a word to describe what I felt when I was offered the Academic Elite Scholarship,” said Smith. “Through the entire application process I remained confident that I was deserving but I have learned through my years as a student athlete that the best person/team does not always come out on top.”
“As a public school educated female athlete from a very small town, I was not sure if my application, essays, or interviews would stand out. What I have realized, after the fact, is maybe it was those exact things that set me apart,” she added. “My advice to any young student in the public school system who wants to further their education at the collegiate level would be to not only concentrate on their grades but to diversify their activities and create their own meaningful service opportunities.”
Smith is the daughter of Tod and Paula Smith. As a student at LCHS, Smith competed in softball and volleyball throughout her high school career and graduated Summa Cum Laude.
A total of eight incoming freshmen are named Academic Elite Scholars at the University of Alabama each year. The pool of eligible applicants typically exceeds 1,000 students, according to the university.
Academic Elite Scholarships are awarded for four years as long as recipients maintain eligibility.
