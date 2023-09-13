Court rejects prosecutor’s request for divorce records of Moulton mother accused of killing son

In a coordinated effort to tackle the rising concern of vaping among students, the Lawrence County Board of Education, District Judge Terry, and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department have unveiled an ambitious initiative to tackle the issue.

The program, which went into effect on September 1st, involves new legislation as well as a significant investment of $200,000 to install state-of-the-art vape sensors throughout middle and high school buildings. These sensors utilize similar technology as a smoke alarm and will alert administration when they detect vaping. From there the school will contact the sheriff’s department who will come to the school and issue a citation, which will include a court date. 

