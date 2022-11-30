The following restaurant and lodging ratings from
October 1, 2022 through November 20, 2022 are provided to The Moulton Advertiser by the Lawrence County Health Department.
Lawrence County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings:
Food Mart Stop Inc., 20915 Hwy 101, Town Creek: 86 Food Service Establishment
Los Charros Mexican Restaurant, 14791 Court St., Moulton: 89 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Restaurant, 3435 AL Hwy. 157, Danville: 89 Food Service Establishment
MZM Inc., 11312 Hw 33, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
Sibley Food/Fuel 13241 Co. Rd. 150, Courtland: 90 Food Service Establishment
D & JC Stores, Inc., 22997 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 90 Food Service Establishment
5 Star Grocery Inc., 7325 CR 87, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #13273 (Langtown), 20222 Hwy. 33, Moulton: 91 Limited Retail
Country Mart, 23469 Co. Rd. 460, Trinity: 91 Limited Food
John's Bar-B-Que, Inc., 15165 Court St., Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Mel's Family Steakhouse, 13130 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 91 Food Service Establishment
Langtown Quick Stop (Alia Inc.), 20331 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Hardee's #1501461, 11838 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Gas for Less, 23527 AL Hwy. 157, Town Creek: 92 Food Service Establishment
Citgo Inc., 22855 Hwy 24, Moulton: 92 Food Service Establishment
Bobby Rai's Sports Grill, 14400 Court Street, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Shelton's Jiffy Mart, 16798 Market St., Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Taylor's Fish Market, 784 Co. Rd. 140, Town Creek: 93 Retail Food Store
Pizza Hut #293, 11930 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, 148 Pickens Ave., Moulton: 93 Food Service Establishment
Dollar General #11204, 12240 Jesse Jackson Pkwy., Courtland: 93 Limited Retail
Two Sister's Country Store, 1011 Co. Rd. 50, Mt. Hope: 94 Food Service Establishment
Burger King #11000, 11157 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Deli), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 94 Food Service Establishment
A&K Brothers, 16960 Hwy. 20, Hillsboro: 94 Food Service Establishment
Miss Pearl's LLC, 12150 Jackson Street, Courtland: 94 Food Service Establishment
Taco Bell #27323, 11880 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
McDonalds #11905, 11698 Hwy 157, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Wiggins Grocery, 3435 AL Highway 157, Danville: 95 Limited Retail
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Retail), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 95 Retail Food Store
Moulton Chevron, 13120 Market Street, Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Chief & Snoogie's Hickory Pit, 23419 AL Hwy. 24, Trinity: 95 Food Service Establishment
China Dragon, 15301 Court St., Moulton: 95 Food Service Establishment
Alabama Snow Ladies (commissary), 22747 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Mobile Food Commissary
Whitt's Barbecue No. 3 B, 22747 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Subway (in Walmart), 15445 Hwy 24, Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
Tender Care Learning Center, 15375 AL Hwy. 24 Suite A, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service
The Pink Pig Commissary, 15375 Hwy. 24, Moulton: 96 Mobile Food Commissary
Shree Kavi Inc. DBA Highway Food, 11871 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 96 Limited Food
Small World Playschool, 12570 Co. Rd. 460, Moulton: 96 Daycare Food Service
Body Burn Fitness, 21556 Hwy 24, Trinity: 96 Limited Food
Lynn's Grocery Inc., 6096 Co. Rd. 434, Trinity: 96 Limited Retail
The Cajun Gator, 22855 Hwy 24, Trinity: 96 Limited Food
Lawrence Medical Center, 202 Hospital St., Moulton: 96 Food Service Establishment
National Health Care, 300 Hospital St., Moulton: 96 Nursing Home Food Service
Dollar General #22233, 65 CR 72, Danville: 97 Limited Retail
Jack's Family Restaurants LP, 11330 AL Hwy. 157, Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Caddo Senior Center, 6233 Co. Rd. 214, Trinity: 97 Limited Food
Hazlewood Elem. School Lunchroom, 334 Hazlewood St., Town Creek: 97 School Lunchroom - Public
Cardinal Drive Inn, 15240 Court St., Moulton: 97 Food Service Establishment
Speake Nutrition Center, 6619 Co. Rd. 81, Danville: 97 Limited Food
Four Lane Nutrition, 15375 Hwy. 24 Ste. B, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment
Wal-Mart Supercenter #394 (Bakery), 15445 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 98 Food Service Establishment
Hatton Nutrition, 6969 Hwy. 101, Town Creek: 98 Limited Food
Dollar Tree #7009, 15379 AL Hwy. 24, Moulton: 98 Limited Retail
Tennessee Valley Ice Houses LLC, 11655 Hwy. 157, Moulton: 99 Limited Retail
Domino's, 15379 Hwy. 24, Suite 10, Moulton: 99 Food Service Establishment
Speake School Lunchroom, 7323 AL Hwy. 36, Danville: 100 School Lunchroom - Public
