Alabama Highway 33 reopened after construction

Highway 33 has reopened after several days of construction. The construction replaced portions of asphalt with concrete in front of the old courthouse. The changes are expected to improve durability and reduce maintenance.
The state project was completed by contractor Carcel and G, a Hanceville-based construction company.
“It’s just to improve the durability of [the] intersection,” said ALDOT’s Seth Burkett. “Particularly intersections where you have truck traffic going through, we wind up having some maintenance issues.
“It’s just a more durable material; it holds up better under that heavy wear and tear.”
Burkett’s comments were echoed by Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax. He said asphalt deterioration along the section resulted from heavy trucks stopping and starting at the traffic light.
In the summer heat, the weight of commercial trucks in the intersection mashes the asphalt down, causing the road to sink in damaged sections. The new concrete sections are expected to withstand the heavy loads to avoid a recurring issue.
While construction was ongoing, commercial traffic was forced to take a detour route away from High-
