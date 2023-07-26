Alabama Highway 33 reopened after construction

The concrete sections are expected to last longer than asphalt.

Highway 33 has reopened after several days of construction. The construction replaced portions of asphalt with concrete in front of the old courthouse. The changes are expected to improve durability and reduce maintenance. 

The state project was completed by contractor Carcel and G, a Hanceville-based construction company. 

