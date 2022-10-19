The Speake Volunteer Fire Department will host the first annual Fire Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.
“This event is just to bring awareness to the community of what we do and how we’re funded,” said Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling. “We want the community to be involved in the fire department; we want them to know what’s going on.”
Multiple fire departments from across Lawrence County will participate in the event.
"This is a county-wide event,” said Walling. “People that live in Mt. Hope, Town Creek, and Moulton – we want them to come to this event because their local fire department will hopefully be there.”
During the event, the department will unveil a special project to attendees.
“We’ve got some big announcements to make to the community,” said Walling.
There will be various activities for adults and kids alike, including: Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, festival races, an egg toss, a dunk tank, face painting, and bouncy houses. Entertainment will be provided by musician Charlie Argo.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the cornhole and horseshoe tournaments.
Speake VFD will sell BBQ chicken plates as a fundraiser for the department. Plates will be $12. All proceeds will go to the department.
The event is the first in what will hopefully be a continuing tradition of community involvement with local departments.
“Next year, we hope to have it at another volunteer fire department and bring it to another community,” said Walling, “and do that every year.”
The Fire Fall Festival will be at Speake VFD. The department is located at 6449 County Rd 81, Danville, AL.
