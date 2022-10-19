The Speake Volunteer Fire Department will host the first annual Fire Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will be from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Admission is free.

“This event is just to bring awareness to the community of what we do and how we’re funded,” said Speake Fire Chief Gunnar Walling. “We want the community to be involved in the fire department; we want them to know what’s going on.”

