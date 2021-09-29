Local boy wins world title at Horse Racking Celebration

A Lawrence County seventh grader was given a title among Horse Racking world champions at the Racking Horse Breeders Association 50th World Celebration event in Decatur.
Easton Shapiro, who attends East Lawrence Middle School and has grown up riding field trail horses, won a Reserve World Championship title in the arena for Trail Pleasure 12 and under class competition last weekend.
The event is considered the largest Racking Horse show in the United States and brought dozens of the country’s top Racking horses and hundreds of equestrians and horse lovers to the Morgan County Celebration arena in Priceville while the event was being held Sept. 17 through Sept. 25.
The competition showcased horses competing in more than 160 classes for children, adults, amateurs and professionals this year.
Shapiro won the Pleasure 12 World title in the ring with 13 other great horses and many multi-world champions, according to Hannah Padgett, with Twin Lake Stables of Moulton.
She said Shapiro recently began showing horses under the direction of Twin Lakes Stables and until last week had only shown horses in a couple of smaller shows.
“This was (Easton’s) very first time in a big arena and he rocked it,” Padgett said.
Shapiro won the title showing with Twin Lakes horse, Powered by a Lexus, known at home as Lexi, Padgett added. She said the horse was already a former Reserve World Champion when she was acquired by Twin Lakes.
“She was thin, had not been ridden in quite a while and priced at $800,” she said. I decided to take a chance on her and boy am I glad I did. Lexi is my number one lesson horse for little kids. She even did lessons the morning she showed! Easton has been putting in a lot of hours in the saddle to get Lexi ready for the Racking Horse World Celebration.”
Padgett said Shapiro and another horse, San Quentin, placed fourth in an “extremely tough” Specialty Action 12 and under stake last week and was back in the arena for the Trail Pleasure 17 and under with Lexi on Saturday.
In addition to riding Racking horses, Shapiro recently began riding American Saddlebreds at Twin Lakes Stables and hopes to be showing at Saddlebred world championships in the future.
“There is more to showing horses than just getting on and riding,” Padgett added. “It truly takes a village to show one. We are so thankful for our wonderful vets, Tennessee Equine South and All Animal Clinic, Downs Farrier Service—Easton’s father, trainers, instructors, and all of his support team that helps get him ready and in the ring.”
