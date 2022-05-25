Wallace State Community College congratulates Allie Martin of Town Creek, AL on receiving the Leadership Scholarship to Wallace State Community College
Wallace State is pleased to award scholarships totaling over $2.6 million to more than 380 students based on academic achievement as well as performing arts and athletic abilities. Scholarships were presented to students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Registration for Summer 2022 and Fall 2022 classes is underway, with Summer 2022 classes beginning May 24 and Fall 2022 classes begining Aug. 18. Visit www.wallacestate.edu to register or for more information about Wallace State Community College.
