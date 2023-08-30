Last week, Lawrence County native Logan Wetzel attended the first Republican primary debate, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This remarkable achievement not only brought honor to his alma mater but also underscored the influence of grassroots political involvement and the power of young voices in shaping the nation’s discourse.
A LCHS graduate and dedicated member of the Young Republicans, a nationwide organization that engages young people in political activism, he has shown unwavering commitment to the conservative cause.
“There are a few reasons why I got involved with the Young Republicans here in Minnesota, for one, I think there are a lot of things that Alabama does really well—some of those old-fashioned values, embracing a nuclear family, and allowing parents to have conversations with their children instead of educators. Plus, it was a really good way to get to know some cool people here in Minnesota.”
This commitment recently propelled him into the spotlight when he received a coveted invitation to the invite-only Republican debate in Milwaukee.
“I had a desire to go but didn’t really know how I was going to get in,” explained Wetzel. “The week before I was attending the Young Republican’s National Convention in Dallas, Texas, and one of my fellow delegates from Minnesota happened to work for my favorite candidate’s campaign and asked if I wanted to go.”
The debate brought together some of the most prominent voices in the Republican Party. Dignitaries, political analysts, and party members all gathered to discuss critical issues facing the nation. The invite-only nature of the event speaks to the caliber of individuals present, making the Wetzel’s participation all the more impressive.
“There were a lot of great quality candidates out there, and that was really awesome to see.”
Wetzel’s story serves as an inspiration to other young people who aspire to play a role in shaping the nation’s political discourse. It’s a reminder that active participation and dedication can open doors to unexpected opportunities and influence far beyond one’s immediate community.
