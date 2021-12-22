Hillsboro teen charged in December 16 shooting

A Hillsboro teen has been identified and charged in connection to the Dec. 16 shooting that left three other people hospitalized, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Brody Laine Garrison, 17, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of second-degree assault, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Garrison was transferred Friday afternoon from the Department of Youth Services to the Lawrence County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.
The shooting occurred in a parking lot on Lawrence County Road 375 in the Mountain Home community, north of Langtown, around 6:35 p.m. last Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred after Garrison and at least one of the gunshot victims were involved in an altercation over a female acquaintance. A struggle ensued over a .22 caliber revolver and two others were shot, the Sheriff’s Office said.
All three victims were transported to area hospitals, according to the report.
One of the victims, 20-year-old Jacob Garrison, remained in critical condition and was in intensive care unit at UAB hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. Jacob Garrison is not believed to be related to Joseph Garrison, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A 17-year-old male, who was not identified, was in fair condition in the surgical ICU at Huntsville Hospital, and 18-year-old Dallas Proctor was in good condition in the ICU at UAB hospital.
Anyone with additional information concerning the incident is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as investigations continue.
