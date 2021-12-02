Powell earns Prestigious Legal Rating from Super Lawyers Magazine

Attorney Laura Terry Powell has learned a lot about many things since her daughter, Natalie Caroline, was born. “Once she was born, I learned that daycare waitlists are often two years long!” Powell exclaimed. “So, my husband, Blackstone, and I waited, then were quarantined.”
It didn’t take the young attorney long to recognize that although COVID caused immense personal and economic tragedy for millions around the world, for a working mother preparing to return to litigation in two weeks’ time, sending her six-week-old off to be cared for by strangers, quarantine was a blessing from God.
On so many levels, this pandemic has affected people from all walks of life in good and bad ways, but for Powell, like so many working moms, it was an opportunity in disguise.
“While Natalie slept most of the day, I was able to continue serving clients at full capacity (mostly) from home - something no one could have dreamed in 2019,” said Powell.
And, then, just as the pandemic rules were winding down, she received one of the best surprises of her life. In November, she was named as one of the brightest young lawyers in the Mid-South edition of Super Lawyers Magazine. It was a long time coming and had been something she had worked for and set a goal to attain, but it was still a surprise when she learned that her name was included in the prestigious magazine’s latest annual list.
“I have been dreaming of the day my name would be printed in Super Lawyers magazine since the first time I saw the Mid-South edition of Super Lawyers - probably in 2009,” said Powell. “Someone once told me that it’s one of those lists you cannot buy your way into,” she recalled. “I had seen Super Lawyers plaques in the fancy Birmingham offices I visited in law school. I wanted one!”
The magazine features “Super Lawyers” and “Rising Stars,” who are under 40.
So, being a goal oriented sort of person, she set out to be named Rising Star in that lovely magazine by 2026.
That dream finally came to fruition five years early on November 30, 2021. “Although I had been informed of my selection, I had to keep it a secret - which was hard!”
The preeminent ratings, judicial editions and client champion awards amount to approximately fifteen plaques, none of which Terry owns,” I don’t need them hanging on my wall. I earned them and that’s all I need. I have since learned they charge an astronomical amount for those plaques and what can I say? I am frugal, to put it lightly,” she laughed.
She’d much rather decorate her walls with photos of her family and friends.
Powell, who is with the Chenault Hammond firm, based in Decatur, AL, primarily practices in the area of Construction Insurance Defense. Being named a Rising Star means that she has earned the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, an agency which for more than 130 years has been a respected resource for lawyers who rely on its AV Preeminent rating while searching for their own expert attorneys. “Now anyone can make use of this trusted rating by looking up a lawyer’s rating on Lawyers.com or martindale.com,” Powell explained.
The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating is the highest possible rating for an attorney for both ethical standards and legal ability. This rating represents the pinnacle of professional excellence. It is achieved only after an attorney has been reviewed and recommended by their peers - members of the bar and the judiciary.
On November 19, 2021, Martindale-Hubbell confirmed that attorney Laura Powell still maintains the AV Preeminent Rating that she earned in 2017.
Powell went on to say that Martindale’s AV-Preeminent rating was an important milestone for her. “All I knew was that I wanted to be a great lawyer like Steve Hammond. I was quite surprised to receive that distinction after practicing only six years, but it remains one of my proudest work-related accomplishments. Despite the hardships of 2020, Martindale again rated me AV-Preeminent for 2021 in addition to bestowing the honor of Gold Client Champion (top honor in that category) on November 17, 2021.”
Achieving this Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell has been a goal for her from the beginning of her legal career. Laura Powell commented on the recognition: “The Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating is a credential highly valued and sought after in the legal world. It used to be a sort of secret among attorneys who used the rating as a first screen when they needed to hire a lawyer they did not personally know. Now, thanks to the Internet, the rating is a great way for anyone - lawyers or lay people - to use to screen lawyers. I am thankful to my peers who nominated me for this distinction and am proud to have earned this, the highest possible Martindale-Hubbell rating.”
In addition to that honor, Powell also received the Judicial Edition of the preeminent rating, which includes confidential opinions of judges.
As a result of this honor, American Registry LLC has added Laura Powell to The Registry™ of Business and Professional Excellence. (For more information, search The Registry™ at http://www.americanregistry.com)
Her employer, Chenault Hammond, P.C. stated in a press release that they are proud to announce that attorney and mediator Laura Terry Powell was named a Mid-South Rising Star by Super Lawyers magazine. “Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Congratulations on the rightful acknowledgement of the years of work on behalf of your clients!” said a representative of the firm.
The press release went on to mention that it is worth noting that Laura is the only attorney in Morgan or Lawrence counties currently rated by Super Lawyers in the areas of divorce, custody and visitation. With the addition of her Martindale Hubbell AV-Preeminent ratings each year since 2017, Laura has achieved two of the most prestigious honors awarded to any trial attorney.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country, including the Mid-South Super Lawyers Magazine and B-Metro Magazine. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
Laura specializes in family law, family law mediation, and occasional personal injury work. Chenault Hammond is a full service law firm that regularly handles family law, estate, guardianship and conservatorship, personal injury and other civil litigation matters across North Alabama. You can find their office across from the historic Princess Theatre in Decatur, Alabama.
