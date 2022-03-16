Goodlow signs with Alabama A&M

One of East Lawrence's top band performers is moving on to the college level.
Zakiah Goodlow signed her letter of intent this past Tuesday to join Alabama A&M, where she will be a part of the university's marching band.
A ceremony was held at East Lawrence High School. Afterwards Goodlow talked about how excited she was to continue her passion of music in college.
"I am super excited. I have been working since freshman year for this," Goodlow said. "All the experiences I've had have afforded me the opportunity to get this scholarship. It's a blessing and I'm so thankful for everyone that's helped me get here."
Goodlow said she knew since she was a freshman that Alabama A&M was the place for her.
"Just the energy and the fact that it's just different," Goodlow said of A&M. "You just don't see people performing, doing a show and people carrying themselves the way they do at A&M. Seeing that just kind of connected with me, because I could see myself doing that in college."
