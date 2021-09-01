Former Lawrence students among Lockheed Martin’s 2021 AMTAP graduates

Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility recently held its Advanced Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program (AMTAP) cohort graduation, which included two former Lawrence County students. The graduates who successfully complete the six-week program also have the opportunity to work full-time at Lockheed Martin.
Former Lawrence County High School graduate Makayla Chambers and Angela Smith, also of Lawrence County, were among two other graduates of the AMTAP 9th cohort, according to officials. Also graduating the program in mid-August were Perla Chavez, a Franklin County Career Center student, and Travis Kelly, a Limestone County Career Center student.
The rigorous program is designed to teach participants how to build electronics used in space operations, including soldering, cables harness building and conformal coating application for electronic components. AMTAP apprentices receive pay and benefits while earning their skill certifications, according to the program.
Chambers, an art student, said she had first come to hear about the program through a friend who is a Lockheed Martin technician.
“I wanted to try something new,” Chambers told reporters following the graduation ceremony. “With an art degree, it can be difficult to find a good job, and with Lockheed Martin I knew I would have a lot of opportunities.”
Students like Chambers, who may have little STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) experience, are able to apply for the program as long as they can demonstrate they have good hand-eye coordination and strong self-discipline.
Chambers said her experience as an artist and pianist gave her the skillset she found essential during the cable-building segment of the AMTAP apprenticeship.
“I went in never having done that before, and it was difficult, but I kept reminding myself that if I could continue to work hard and learn all the information, I would succeed and I did,” she said.
After graduating the program, Chambers said she is considering completing her art degree or even pursuing an aerospace engineering degree. “What I’ve learned in AMTAP, I loved,” she added. “I’ve looked into the prerequisites, and a lot of the classes involve what I’m currently learning and will help me as a technician.”
Tabitha Pace, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board president & CEO, who works to help facilitate partnerships between local industries and the Lawrence school system, said apprenticeships like these not only benefit students and apprentices, the programs also help in recruiting and growing industry in the area.
“We have companies all the time asking about apprenticeship programs, and Lockheed is really good about working with us and with surrounding schools to build the local workforce,” Pace said. “They realize the need for that workforce pipeline out of high schools and colleges.”
Although anyone with good hand-eye coordination and fine manual dexterity is encouraged to apply for the program, Pace said AMTAP is for high school graduates and more experienced workers.
She said Lockheed Martin has also developed a Manufacturing Basic Skills (MBS) program for high school seniors. Lockheed Martin partnered with Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s Electronics & Robotics class to form the pre-apprenticeship, which received certification approval from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship in March.
At the time the program received approval, there were only four high schools in the state with similar working program, according to County school officials and Pace.
Pace said students who complete the MBS program through Lockheed Martin are qualified to interview for the AMTAP program after high school graduation.
“By offering this pre-apprenticeship program to students, we’re kind of ahead of the game,” Pace said.
According to LCCTC, the MBS program is offered to senior students to help them prepare for a career in industry. After completing the program, students receive OSHA-10 certification, ACT WorkKeys certification, and Manufacturing Basic Skills certification.
The Lawrence County career center’s pre-apprenticeship certification is valid for three years. Recertification is contingent on performance in the program, according to AOA.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who attended the AMTAP cohort graduation, recognized Lockheed Martin and the apprenticeship programs’ impact on Alabama’s workforce and economy, and expressed the importance of workforce development in the aerospace field.
“We are very fortunate to have significant aerospace influence in Alabama,” said Ainsworth. “With the growth we are seeing in the industry, the opportunities for the future are endless. We need to upskill and strengthen our workforce and support our aerospace industry so that they can continue to provide good jobs, long-term investments and a positive impact to our state for decades to come.”
Technical apprenticeship programs like AMTAP are part of Lockheed Martin’s enterprise-wide workforce development initiative, according to the company. The initiative, which began in 2018, aims to create 8,000 work-based learning opportunities and to invest $50 million in educational programs by 2023 across the United States.
At the beginning of 2021, Lockheed Martin was well on its way to that goal, having created more than 5,300 new workforce development opportunities and invested nearly $7 million into its STEM and Vocational Scholarship Programs.
Lockheed Martin has a longstanding presence in Alabama. Its operations in Courtland and Huntsville serve as the flagship locations for the company’s hypersonic technology development, while its plant in Troy assembles key missile systems.
Lockheed Martin is a partner with Boeing in the United Launch Alliance joint venture, which operates the nation’s largest rocket factory in Decatur.
