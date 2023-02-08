The Moulton Lions Club is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their third annual “Build-a-Bed” work day. The event will be Saturday, Feb. 18. It will start at 8:00 a.m.; the Lions Club requests participants to arrive at 7:30 a.m.
The event helps those in the area who need a place to sleep, but don’t have the resources to procure a bed. The Lions Club works with the Hartselle chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to support those in Lawrence and Morgan counties.
“They provide the beds to families who can’t afford to buy beds for their children,” said Lions Club President Chris Edwards.
The chapter focuses on meeting the needs of the less fortunate in the community. Additionally, the organization helps in adoptive or foster situations. Families who unexpectedly take in a child can request help from the group.
“In those cases they reach out to Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide a bed for that child,” said Edwards.
According to their website, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nationwide organization “answering the call to a national problem.” The idea originated inside a garage in Kimberly, Idaho in 2012. Their motto is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
Before the organization can give beds to those in need, they must have beds to give away. Local chapters request donations and volunteers to hold “build days” like the Lions Club’s event.
“Build-a-Bed is how they get the beds built,” said Edwards. “So everybody… donates $200 a bed. And that includes bedding, mattress, and pillow, along with the materials to build the bed. A large group comes together in the community; they form an assembly line and knock out 80 to 100 beds in four or five hours.”
After the beds are constructed, volunteers deliver the beds to approved applicants.
“The applicants are vetted,” said Edwards. “If you’re able to receive one of these things based on their criteria, they’ll deliver the bed and have a team go and install it for you.”
To receive a bed, interested parties apply on the organization’s website: SHPBeds.org. Individuals who do not need a bed can refer other families in need. The selection committee reviews each application and selects recipients with the greatest needs.
“They have to apply with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and get on the waiting list, and then they have to pass the vetting process,” said Edwards. “They don’t just bring one out there that day. There is a process to [apply] and receive one.”
The applicant must have a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter located in their area.
Edwards hopes the club can surpass expectations set by previous Build-a-Bed events.
“The first two years we built roughly 80 beds,” said Edwards. “Right now we’re in the process of taking donations, at $200 a bed, to build another 80 or more. We’d love to build more than 80.”
Edwards acknowledged that $200 is a lot of money – especially with the current economy. Nevertheless, he asks the community to give what they can, be it time or money. Sleep in Heavenly Peace and their national partners take care of the rest.
“Lowe’s has partnered with them… to provide them with the supplies to build the beds,” said Edwards. “The materials are pre-packaged in the exact amount needed and onsite when it’s time to build.
“All we have to do... is provide manpower and donations.”
Those interested in sponsoring a bed can contact Morgan Jones at 256-522-8465.
