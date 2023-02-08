The Moulton Lions Club is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for their third annual “Build-a-Bed” work day. The event will be Saturday, Feb. 18. It will start at 8:00 a.m.; the Lions Club requests participants to arrive at 7:30 a.m.  

The event helps those in the area who need a place to sleep, but don’t have the resources to procure a bed. The Lions Club works with the Hartselle chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to support those in Lawrence and Morgan counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.