Courtland Museum granted $3,500 from Alabama RC&D Council

The Courtland Heritage Museum was recently awarded a $3,500 operational support grant from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valleys RC&D Council.
Courtland city attorney Richard Thompson announced the grant Monday after Courtland receive notification of grant approval for Oct. 1.
He said the funds would be used for museum operations to allow the facility to remain open to the public.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the city is planning projects and fundraisers to aid the museum as well as Courtland Public Library after each of the establishments were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, A’s Café in Courtland, held a benefit lunch to raise funds for both facilities; in October, the historic Town of Courtland will host an annual Antique & Classic Car Show to further benefit the library.
Peebles said Courtland organizers expect a larger crowd than usual after an annual Octoberfest Car Show event hosted by St. Florian in neighboring Lauderdale County was canceled this year.
“We’re looking at the possibility of a huge show—much bigger than normal,” she said, projecting the event to generate at least $3,000 for the library to assist with operational expenses and supplies. The event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 2, with registration opening in downtown Courtland at 8 a.m.
The Courtland Public Library also recently received a $4,300 grant from Ascend Cares of Decatur to assist with a children’s reading program and provide some minor facility upgrades at the library.
Thompson said the Courtland Museum is also in need of attention, citing some drainage issues and the need for refurbished flooring at the facility. Though flooring was replaced at the museum several years ago, Peebles said the drainage is-sues have since caused water damage to the floors. She said projects to aid the museum should begin soon.
