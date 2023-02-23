Inside an Artist’s Workshop

The finished project is an exact replica of an African elephant. Terry studied hundreds of photos to make sure that every detail was correct.

To see the world through the eyes of an artist is both a rare privilege and an educational experience. Some artists don’t even know how to explain their creative talents, they just apply them and somehow they create works of strikingly beautiful art, literary gems, sculptures of twisted metal that sometimes even make sense, they just accept their gifts and share them with others who appreciate whatever mode of material they work with and the skill sets that they possess. 

Not so with Philip Terry, who does such realistic carvings that you’d almost expect his pieces to speak, or squawk, or bark. He can tell you exactly how his thought processes work. A computer expert, he finds inspiration in many things, from sailing ships to gnome homes, famous faces, wildlife and everyday common objects, all turn into works of excruciatingly detailed art that boggle the mind.

