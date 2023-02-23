Inside an Artist’s Workshop

To see the world through the eyes of an artist is both a rare privilege and an educational experience. Some artists don’t even know how to explain their creative talents, they just apply them and somehow they create works of strikingly beautiful art, literary gems, sculptures of twisted metal that sometimes even make sense, they just accept their gifts and share them with others who appreciate whatever mode of material they work with and the skill sets that they possess.
Not so with Philip Terry, who does such realistic carvings that you’d almost expect his pieces to speak, or squawk, or bark. He can tell you exactly how his thought processes work. A computer expert, he finds inspiration in many things, from sailing ships to gnome homes, famous faces, wildlife and everyday common objects, all turn into works of excruciatingly detailed art that boggle the mind.
For instance, his latest piece, an African elephant mounted on an oval shaped slab cut from basswood, is so meticulously carved by hand that it begs viewers to inspect every little crease, crack, crevice and wrinkle in its weathered skin. The piece is 14” by 9”.
Terry started out with blocks of wood cut in different shapes, and ended up gluing them together into a shape which loosely resembles an 18-wheeler with its nose down to the ground. “Each leg is a block of wood, the body is two blocks of wood, glued side by side, and the trunk and head are another piece of wood,” he pointed out. When the glue was set, he began to carve out the wrinkles in earnest. Before long Terry had completed the ears, most of the head and face, and the trunk, which is flanked by oyster-colored tusks that hang to the ground.
He ordered the most realistic, communicative, artificial elephant eyes that he could locate on the internet. He chose wisely – the eyes are deeply expressive and seem to literally look back at you with a somewhat startling awareness.
“I downloaded many African elephant photos in order to focus on their feet, toenails, and cuticles,” he said.
Terry adds small touches that other artists might omit as so minor that no one would notice, things like eyelashes, hair in ears and on the end of the tail, and they look so perfect that you’d swear some tribal medicine man had managed to shrink a real elephant to Thumblina size.
“I studied the direction and flow of the wrinkles on full grown older elephant pictures very closely,” Terry explained. “Then I did my best to replicate them.”
When he says ‘does his best’ you can be assured that nothing less than perfect ever leaves Terry’s East Lawrence workshop. A confessed perfectionist, he makes sure that every little detail is as accurate as humanly possible.
He says it took him about three months to complete this project. “The hardest part was finding a top view of an African elephant,” he said. “There are just not that many folks looking at them from the air,” he joked.
Using multiple layers of paint to get the skin to look authentic, Terry uses a base of gesso, which he describes as a plaster base paint. “Then I dry brush several more layers of different shades of gray,” he explained.
Working with only hand tools Terry carves his masterpieces with such un-technical equipment as vee tools, gouges, knives, sand paper and files, and when he finally decides the carving is perfect, he paints or stains each one.
To show you just how complex the elephant carving is, consider that Terry carved each wrinkle with a vee tool that left a sharp edge on each side of the wrinkle, “Then I made a sanding wedge and sanded one side then the other to give them a rounded look. “One wrinkle at a time,” he sighed.
He has also recently completed some log cabin replica’s that include just as much detail as his elephant. The weathered logs look hand-hewn, and he even made the porch sag like all old porches eventually do. Terry added such details as a stack of wood for burning in the stone fireplace and cedar shake shingles on the roof of the dog-trot structure.
This Lawrence County artist is only one of the multi-talented artists and crafts people who were born and raised here. Lawrence County has produced many other talented people who create in all kinds of mediums, expressing their view of the world around them and offering others the chance to see it through their eyes. Look to this section of The Moulton Advertiser to see other artisans featured here in the coming months.
