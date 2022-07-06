Roaring on the Fairgrounds, a Mid-South Puller Association truck and tractor pull, is coming to Moulton next Saturday.
The Moulton Lions Club event, which is sponsored by Muddy Waters, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on School Street, according to organizers.
Roaring on the Fairgrounds is a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League sanctioned event, according to Moulton Lion Kenny Hood. He said the tractor and truck pull will be one of two Mid-South tractor pulls held in Alabama this year—the second event being held in Lexington on Aug. 12 and 13.
With five sanctioned classes, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League tours the U.S. showcasing the most extreme vehicles and the most talented pulling drivers in the world, organizers and promoters of the event said. The tractor and truck pull features pro stock four-wheel drives, super farm tractors, light-weight super stock tractors, light limited super stock tractors, and limited pro-stock tractors.
Gates will open in Moulton at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. Concessions will be available, organizers said. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Admission is $15 for visitors 16 years old and older, $10 for children 6 to 15 years old, and free to children 5 and younger. Proceeds from the event will further local and international charity efforts through the Moulton Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.