American Legion honors fallen war heroes

Moulton residents, or those traveling through the city, may have noticed white wooden crosses being erected over the weekend at American Legion Post 25 off of Alabama 33. The veterans’ memorial, reminiscent of Arlington Cemetery, is one way Post 25 will commemorate Lawrence County’s fallen heroes this holiday, according to Post Commander Philip Terry.
He said there were 80 to 90 volunteers on Saturday—including members of the Post 25 Women’s Auxiliary, Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle, and many volunteers from the community—who helped post each of the 105 crosses, which bear the names of local veterans who have died at war.
The crosses laid out in rows beginning with the names of those who served and died in World War I, will remain on display for about three weeks or as weather permits, added Terry.
“Those who have a family member who died at war are welcome to come see the memorial any time while it’s up,” he said. Though the exhibit will only be up for about three weeks, Terry said the American Legion has a Wall of Remembrance on display at all times at its Post 25 meeting hall. The Wall of Remembrance also honors each of the 105 by name.
In a moving Memorial Day service held at the American Legion building last May, Terry asked attendees, are we worthy of the cost of freedom that was paid by our American soldiers? “The price was paid, and the price was high,” he said. “Am I, as an American citizen, doing the things that make me worthy of the sacrifice that was made?”
Memorial Day is dedicated each year to honoring the soldiers who gave their lives in battle and those who went missing or were imprisoned during times of war and never returned home.
On Monday, the American Legion will hold its usual Memorial Day service at its facility in Moulton. The service will include a guest speaker and words from Moulton and Lawrence County dignitaries including Mayor Roger Weatherwax, attending County Commissioners, and Sheriff Max Sanders.
The Memorial Day Service will begin at the American Legion Post 25 in Moulton at 10 a.m.
