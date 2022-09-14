Celebrate World Space Week at the US Space and Rocket Center with family and friends! Registration and payment for STEM Saturday purchases one (1) museum pass*, which includes admission to the museum as well as the following popular museum attractions. There will be 4-H activities set up in the Davidson Center as well.
Davidson Center for Space Exploration, Featured Museum Exhibition(s), ISS: Science on Orbit, Rocket Park, Military Park, Shuttle Park, G-Force Accelerator, Moon Shot.
