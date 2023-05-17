Jack Daniel’s donates to Jesse Owens

Employees from the Jack Daniel’s Cooperage in Trinity recently paid a visit to the Jesse Owens Museum. The group presented director Nancy Pinion with a $2,500 donation. It was the company’s second donation to the historic museum in as many months. They donated $3,000 in February to celebrate Black History Month.
The donations were spearheaded by two civil programs led by company employees: the Employee Civic and Engagement Committee and the Committee of Diversity and Inclusion.
“We meet monthly and we talk about how we can give back to the community,” said Andrea Jones, human resource manager at cooperage. “Our focus is primarily in our area. We are located in Lawrence County, so we do try to give back to the area where our employees are living and where we are operating.”
According to Jones, the committees also donated to Jesse Owens last year. The committees toured the museum and park, and it left a lasting impression.
“It was just obvious that [for] Nancy and her team it’s a labor of love,” said Jones. “They do such a great job.”
In April, the committee returned to the facility after the cooperage’s parent company, Brown-Forman, gave them more community funding.
“They give us a certain amount of funds each year for our team to give back to the community,” said Jones. “About three weeks ago, we were blessed with some more money. So the council kind of stepped back and looked to see where we wanted to spend the extra money, and we chose the Jesse Owens Museum.
“It’s just a pleasure to be able to give to that organization. Jesse Owens was not only a wonderful athlete, but he just was a tremendous leader.”
“We appreciate local support always,” said Pinion. “And the fact that the employees have made the decision to donate… and have donated this year twice when they had additional funds means they really believe in our mission.”
Later this year, Pinion and the Jesse Owens’ staff will celebrate the museum’s 25th anniversary. The museum opened in 1998.
“We’re going to start planning that pretty soon,” said Pinion. “We hope everybody will volunteer and come enjoy that day.”
