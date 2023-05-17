Jack Daniel’s donates to Jesse Owens

Back row: Jarrell Johnson, David Lee Joiner, Kent Clouse, Chris Nippers, Jeff  Pullen, Rodney Polk 

Front row: Cassandra Thomas, Nancy Pinion, Madlyn Cabtree

Employees from the Jack Daniel’s Cooperage in Trinity recently paid a visit to the Jesse Owens Museum. The group presented director Nancy Pinion with a $2,500 donation. It was the company’s second donation to the historic museum in as many months. They donated $3,000 in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The donations were spearheaded by two civil programs led by company employees: the Employee Civic and Engagement Committee and the Committee of Diversity and Inclusion.

