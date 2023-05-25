This year seven local Lawrence County students benefited from the Byler Road Project, a non-profit organization whose outreach and goal is to assist local students in achieving their educational goals. 

The criteria for these scholarships is writing an essay, but it isn’t only putting words on paper and making sure they sound right, it is much more than that. They must also do research into the history of the Byler Road, into their own families and the impact they made on them, as well as coming up with innovative solutions for new businesses or community activities. 

