This year seven local Lawrence County students benefited from the Byler Road Project, a non-profit organization whose outreach and goal is to assist local students in achieving their educational goals.
The criteria for these scholarships is writing an essay, but it isn’t only putting words on paper and making sure they sound right, it is much more than that. They must also do research into the history of the Byler Road, into their own families and the impact they made on them, as well as coming up with innovative solutions for new businesses or community activities.
The students were given some questions based on the community. They had some practical and creative ideas. Here are some excerpts from the winning essays:
Olivia Newman of East Lawrence, who is currently serving as President of the FFA, has served on the EL student government council and is presently an ELHS Ambassador, wrote this in her essay when asked about the future of Lawrence County: Lawrence County can be considered small, but there are so many opportunities. I have noticed a lack of opportunities for students with disabilities after high school. The Bill Stewart Center does a great job but is only two days a week. I would like to see someone with a passion for individuals with disabilities open a place to train students in life and work skills with job hours to help them get jobs in our community.
She has already been accepted at the University of South Alabama where she will major in Bio-Medical Sciences and has selected a concentration on Pre-Health Profession. “This will allow me many different options upon graduation from this program. I hope to attend Medical School or Physician Assistant program after my undergraduate is complete. I plan to go in with an open mind as well as be very involved on campus. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
When asked about the history of the Byler Road, Newman offered this bit of its history: The Byler Road was the first road to be signed into commission by the state and was also signed only two days after Alabama gained its statehood.
East Lawrence senior Magdalyn McAbee has a real heart for children. This love for little ones has inspired her to become a teacher. She will begin her post secondary studies at Northwest Shoals and later transfer to UNA to complete a degree in Early Childhood Education. She looks forward with anticipation to studying hard and excelling in all of her classes.
McAbee’s family has deep roots in Lawrence County. Several of the first settlers in the area have been traced back in her ancestry. One of them, James Alexander, lived among the local Cherokee natives. Many other relatives married Cherokee people.
She would like to see a new daycare in Lawrence County to replace the one that recently closed. She sees a need in that area and would also love to see a heritage festival in Lawrence County which would be established to preserve and promote our local history and the families who formed the county.
She reminds us that many of the first settlers came here traveling on the Byler Road.
LCHS senior Meah Michelle Simpson plans to use her scholarship from the Byler Road Project to help with the cost of going to Calhoun where she intends to study Dental Hygiene. She currently enjoys doing volunteer work in her community and does what she can to help Children’s Hospital which she says she is passionate about, having spent a lot of time there as a child. “I believe we all have a purpose and that God honors the desires of our hearts,” said Simpson in conclusion of her essay.
Simpson also commended the Byler Road Project for their community efforts such as the Mardi Gras Parade. She thinks the addition of a food truck and live music would be a fun and profitable venture for the area. She would also like to see various speakers at the park to educate citizens in such topics as mental health, suicide prevention and counseling options.
Simpson would also like to see the local churches play a part in community activism by having functions every few months to benefit underprivileged children and families.
She did her research about the Byler Road, as required by the essay rules. One of the things she learned about it was that it was called, ‘The Main Street” of Northwest Alabama.
East Lawrence senior Maggie Wilson plans to attend Northwest Shoals Community College to attain an associates degree in general education. Afterward she intends to transfer to Athens State University to get a bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She would love to come back here to Lawrence County to teach. Her ultimate goal is to earn a Masters degree in Education.
Her family lived on and worked property along the Byler Road in the past. She would like to see a flag football tournament here because so many people are involved in sports and many would like to continue to play after high school. “All proceeds (including money for entry fees, admission and food) would go toward future Byler Road Projects,” said Wilson.
In doing her research of the Byler Road, Wilson discovered that it is the oldest road in the state of Alabama. “I learned that it was used to connect the Tennessee River settlements to the Black Warrior Waterway in Tuscaloosa.”
Kalyn Nelson who graduates from East Lawrence was involved in many school activities during her time there. “These allowed me to meet many different people throughout the state and country,” she said. She attended the State and National FFA Conventions, participated in the Joe Wheeler Youth Tour, and was a majorette captain for three years. “This has taught me the importance of teamwork and leadership,” she wrote in her essay.
Nelson plans to study poultry science in college.
One of the people she most admires is her 93 year old great-grandmother who lives in Moulton. “After she retired from the shirt factory she became a foster grandparent at Moulton Elementary School,” said Kalyn. “She always and still continues to love her community and is an inspiration and a great role model.”
She recommends the book, “The Byler Road and its People: The Story of Alabama’s First State Road Plus Drive the Byler’s Cultural Corridor, by Joel S. Mize. “John Byler helped to construct and maintain the road, all of the tolls that were taken were given to Byler for 12 years to help pay him for his work.”
Nelson concluded that section of her essay with this provocative thought,” Everywhere you look in Alabama you are sure to discover something new.” She suggests that the Byler Road Project install a small museum that would help to educate citizens about the Byler Road.
Emie Kate Vandiver won the Byler Road Project at Hatton High School. She loves spending time with her family and friends and takes pride in serving her community. While in high school, Emie Kate attended numerous activities such as Alabama Girls State, Joe Wheeler EMC Youth Tour, was active in Varsity Basketball, Varsity Cheerleading and Beta Club. She also participated in Future Business Leaders of America .
She credits her faith with seeing her through life. After high school she intends to attend the University of Alabama where she will study biology. Her end goal is to become a doctor.
She brought forth the idea of seeing a chapter of the YMCA to this area. “This is a non-profit organization that would definitely be a great resource to the residents of and near Byler Road. It would include safe space for all people. They offer childcare and after school programs for children whose parents work. They have some of the best fitness centers and classes available and their resources would be very beneficial to all of the people regardless of one’s age, race or religion,” said Vandiver.
Last, but certainly not least, Sam Connor Cross, an LCHS grad, Sam participated in sports and school leadership as well as with his church group.
He plans to attend the University of North Alabama where he will enroll in the DDEP program, which is a plan offering students the opportunity to earn two bachelor’s degrees in five years from UNA and the University of Alabama. “Initially I will take computer science classes then after transferring to Tuscaloosa I will add mechanical engineering coursework to finalize the degrees,” he wrote in his essay.
For the past two years, Sam has been the captain of the American Rocketry Challenge team at his school. The team has qualified for national level competitions. “Through working with our Lockheed Martin mentor I have become excited about the opportunities available in engineering,” he stated in his essay. “It is amazing to think that something I will work on may someday be placed on the surface of Mars or be used to enhance the life experience of an amputee.”
Sam’s last statement is one that could apply to any of these students who wish to attain a degree. Here is what Sam thought about his future: “The possibilities are virtually endless and I will work hard to leave a positive legacy.”
Congratulations to the founders of the Byler Road Project who formed the organization with the idea of making their community a better place. Together the committee found a way to encourage young people to realize that there is more to high school than sports and just skating by, and that setting goals is a way of paving the road to your own future. These young people are our future leaders and investing in them is a way of assuring that our culture, heritage, and advancement will continue. If they don’t have a place to come to after college that includes job opportunities, then our communities will falter and fail. Investing in them is imperative to our very survival. We need more young people like these with ideas and the desire to see those ideas implemented. Congratulations to them for taking the time to fill out the essay questions and for sharing their ideas with us.
