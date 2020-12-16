Jack Daniels Cooperage erects festive barrel tree

Jack Daniels Cooperage’s new unique Christmas celebration allows the barrel distribution plant in Trinity to give back to several North Alabama charities while simultaneously spreading Christmas cheer in its local community.
The barrel supplier to Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, erected a 21-foot Christmas tree using stacks of barrels lined with holly and ribbon. The impressive display was lit for the first time this year at a special ceremony held for cooperage employees on Friday.
The barrels used to make the “tree” were sold to employees for them to take home after the holidays when the display is taken down, according to Plant Manager Darrell Davis. He said JDC employees maintained a safe social distance and followed state and local health guidelines during their celebration on Friday.
Davis said 100% of the proceeds—a total of $8,690—is being divided among five North Alabama charities: The Harris Home for Children, Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama, St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Huntsville, United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville, and Kids, Tweens and Teens Non-profit.
Davis said the barrel tree will be lit nightly throughout December for locals and visitors to enjoy as they drive by, and he said the cooperage hopes to make the display an annual occurrence in Lawrence County.
