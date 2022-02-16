A two-vehicle accident on Alabama 20 in Hillsboro Wednesday has claimed the life of a Hillsboro man.
Roger D. Cartee, 57, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler, according to authorities.
Cartee died of multiple system body trauma and was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m., Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said.
The accident occurred at Alabama 20 and Lawrence County 400, near the Dollar General around 10:44 a.m., he said.
No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.