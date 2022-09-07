Cullman man booked in Lawrence County jail

A Cullman man was booked into Lawrence County jail on multiple charges this past week.
Eric James Brewer is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, false identity to obstruct justice, driving with a revoked license and driving with a switched tag
Moulton Police Sergeant Casey Baker pulled Brewer over on Sept. 1 after the driver made an illegal lane change. After running the vehicle's tag through NCIC, Baker discovered it was a switched tag.
Baker conducted a traffic stop and upon speaking with the occupants, the driver gave a false name, date of birth and social security number.
After other Lawrence County Law Enforcement arrived for assistance, a small baggie containing a while crystal substance was found. The substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Law Enforcement officers eventually discovered the identity of the man to be Eric Brewer, who claimed possession of the methamphetamine.
Brewer was transported to Lawrence County jail without incident and bond has been set at $16,000.
