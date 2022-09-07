Cullman man booked in Lawrence County jail

Brewer

A Cullman man was booked into Lawrence County jail on multiple charges this past week. 

Eric James Brewer is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, false identity to obstruct justice, driving with a revoked license and driving with a switched tag 

