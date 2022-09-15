A 2-year-old boy seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV just west of the Moulton Recreation Center showed signs of being responsive after the accident, and a nurse got out of her vehicle to assist him, according to a neighbor of the child.

The boy was being treated for head trauma at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, according to a statement from Moulton police. An update on his condition wasn't available Wednesday afternoon, and his identity has not been released.

