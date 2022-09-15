A 2-year-old boy seriously injured Wednesday morning after being struck by an SUV just west of the Moulton Recreation Center showed signs of being responsive after the accident, and a nurse got out of her vehicle to assist him, according to a neighbor of the child.
The boy was being treated for head trauma at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, according to a statement from Moulton police. An update on his condition wasn't available Wednesday afternoon, and his identity has not been released.
The accident in the 13000 block of Court Street occurred about 7:20 a.m. Moulton police said in a news release that the boy "had stepped into the roadway and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling eastbound."
Stanley Johnson, cross-county coach at Lawrence County High School, lives on the south side of the street at 13200 Court St. He said the child lives on the north side of the street across from him.
“I heard someone screaming while I was inside the house getting ready for work and I thought somebody had hit a dog. I opened the front door and I saw that traffic had stopped and I saw a lady bending over the child,” Johnson said.
“... I saw the driver. She was trying to take care of the child and she was hysterical, like I would have been. … It was traumatic.”
Johnson said a child of the SUV driver was also in the vehicle and called emergency responders to report the accident. Johnson said he was unsure if the injured child was constantly conscious.
“There was a nurse … in the traffic and she got out and put a blanket on him. I tried to talk to him, I don’t know if he could hear me or not, but I just tried to help keep him calm,” he said. “He was responding somewhat and ... he was breathing.”
The child was initially transported by ambulance to Lawrence Medical Center and then taken by Air Evac to Children's of Alabama, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said.
Deangelo McDaniel, Moulton Parks and Recreation director, said police were rerouting traffic on Court Street near the accident for several hours until first responders cleared the scene.
Knight said the investigation of the accident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.