Local community project raises awareness for breast cancer

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA), and other local organizations and businesses, helped “paint the City of Moulton Pink” last week in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, CAPNA, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and merchants of North Side Plaza in Moulton participated in the Pinkalicious outreach program, which saw participants wear pink and tie pink ribbons on storefronts that day. The program also saw participating organizations share Breast Cancer Awareness information on social media, CAPNA Family Services Manager Carolyn Brackin Orr said.
She said participating merchants included Advance America, APEX Real Estate, Butterstick Bakery, Denise’s Doggy Den, Farmer’s Chic, First Southern Financial, John's BBQ, Kerby’s Insurance, Life Links, Mary’s Bridal and Formal Wear, River’s Edge Hair Salon, Towry Amps and Verizon Wireless.
“We want to show the citizens of Lawrence County that we are concerned about their health and well-being,” Orr said of the outreach program.
CAPNA Senior Companion Program Director Melissa Tallant, who introduced the Pinkalicious outreach program, said the effort gave participants an “opportunity to honor those who have battled and continue to fight cancer.”
“Outreach is a crucial part of our mission and values. I was more than happy to grant my approval when approached with the idea,” CAPNA Director of Community Services Cindy Anderson said.
The Moulton CAPNA office is located at 12521 Alabama 157. For more information about the outreach program and other community projects through CAPNA, contact Orr at 256-552-0018 or email Carolyn.orr@capna.org.
