Heaps Meat receives Friend of 4-H award

Heaps Meat Processing, a locally owned business operating in Hillsboro, was recently awarded as a Friend of 4-H by the Lawrence County Extension Office. County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin and Morgan County 4-H Assistant Karen Melson recognized the Heaps family and Heaps Meat Processing for their assistance with the 4-H Pig Squeal program held in Moulton on May 1. “Morgan and Lawrence County 4-Hers would not have been able to conduct the project unless they were assured a spot in a meat processing facility and Heaps Meat Processing reserved the spots for them,” Shanklin said. She presented Heaps Meat Processing with a Friend of 4-H plaque last week. Pictured from the left are Donald, Lynda and Chad Heaps and Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.