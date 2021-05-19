Heaps Meat receives Friend of 4-H award

Heaps Meat Processing, a locally owned business operating in Hillsboro, was recently awarded as a Friend of 4-H by the Lawrence County Extension Office. County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin and Morgan County 4-H Assistant Karen Melson recognized the Heaps family and Heaps Meat Processing for their assistance with the 4-H Pig Squeal program held in Moulton on May 1. “Morgan and Lawrence County 4-Hers would not have been able to conduct the project unless they were assured a spot in a meat processing facility and Heaps Meat Processing reserved the spots for them,” Shanklin said. She presented Heaps Meat Processing with a Friend of 4-H plaque last week. Pictured from the left are Donald, Lynda and Chad Heaps and Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
