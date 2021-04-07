The Jackson House annual Spring Celebration is returning to Moulton May 15.
Like many other organizations, the Jackson House Foundation saw many of its major fundraisers canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this spring, JHF’s annual Spring Celebration and seafood fry is making a comeback.
The celebration will be an outdoor event with COVID-19 health precautions in place, according to JHF Director Tammy Roberts.
“We hope to have live music and we are planning a silent auction,” she posted to the non-profit’s Facebook page. “Fresh from the gulf shrimp & oysters, catfish from Taylor’s, Jim Robert’s world-famous hush puppies, slaw & sauces will be sold to go.”
The menu includes fried oysters, fried shrimp or fried catfish filets for $15 per order. Customers may also choose a combination of two items for $20. Each order comes with homemade slaw, French fries, Jim’s hushpuppies and a choice of homemade tarter or cocktail sauce.
Orders of small steamed shrimp for $15 each, or large steamed shrimp for $20, are also available. Each order comes with crackers and cocktail sauce.
“Don’t forget our Bake Sale,” Roberts added. “All kinds of homemade cakes, pies, cobblers and cookies will be available to purchase.”
Funds raised at the event will benefit future restoration efforts at the historic Jackson House.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 to refurbish and preserve the historic Jackson House in Moulton and relies on fundraising and grants to pays bills and maintain the house.
The Jackson House was built by Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s. It was later converted to a restaurant owned by the Clark Weatherwax family, who then donated it to the City of Moulton after the restaurant failed. The house was moved in the 1980s to its present location, at 119 College Street, near Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the foundation, its fundraising events or the historic home, visit the Jackson House Foundation Facebook page.
