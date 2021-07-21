Courtland Super Soaker event returns this August, early registration ends July 30

Lawrence Countians can beat the summer heat with the return of one of Courtland’s coolest events this August, according to organizers. The historic town is once again hosting its annual Super Soaker 5K event.
Set for Aug. 14, the event will take place at the Valley Landing Golf Course, organizer Sonja Gillespie said.
This unique 5K experience is as fun for onlookers as it is for the racers. Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring water guns to soak runners from the sidelines as they pass by on the racecourse, Gillespie explains.
“Those who complete the race will finish with a cool blast from Courtland’s fire truck,” she said.
Gillespie and other Courtland Community Revitalization Committee (CCRC) members hope to see the return year gain even more enthusiasm.
“We had 56 runners the first year in 2017, and 95 runners in 2019,” Gillespie said. “Of course, COVID kept us from having it in 2020, so we are very excited to be able to offer this event again. We would love to have another record-breaking year.”
The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. with a one-mile fun run to follow around 9 a.m.
Racers may pre-register through July 30. The early registration fee for the 5K run is $20, $15 for the 1-mile Fun Run, or $30 for both races. An event tee shirt is guaranteed for all participants who pre-register by July 30.
Participants may also register the day of the event at the Valley Landing Clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. The cost to sign up after the pre-registration deadline is $25 for the 5K, $20 for the Fun Run or $35 for both races.
All proceeds benefit the CCRC in planning future events for their community, said Gillespie.
The top male and top female racer of each event will be awarded following the races, Gillespie added. Registrants for the 5K will be divided into 14 age groups from zero to 70 years old and over, and the top three finishers of each group will also be awarded.
Sponsorships for the event are also available and include Platinum, Gold and Silver options for company names or logos to be displayed on race shirts. Sponsorships start at $100 and are due by July 23.
CCRC will accept donations to help fund future Courtland revitalization and events. For more information about the race, or to become a sponsor, call 256-443-1758.
Participants may also register online by following the link https://supersoakerrun.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=9405.
