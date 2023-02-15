On Tuesday, February 7, George Kitchens retired from his position as Joe Wheeler EMC’s General Manager and CEO. He had held that position for more than 21 years. At a retirement calibration in his honor, Mr. Kitchens spoke fondly of his time serving as the head of the electric cooperative that serves more than 43,000 members in both Lawrence and Morgan counties. 

“One of the reasons I took this job all those years ago was because I felt like we were coming home,” said Kitchens, who was raised in Mississippi. “I never could have accomplished anything here without the many great employees that have helped me throughout the years. I truly feel like Joe Wheeler is a family and am glad I was able to be part of it,” he said to the crowd of current and former JWEMC employees gathered for his retirement party.

