On Tuesday, February 7, George Kitchens retired from his position as Joe Wheeler EMC’s General Manager and CEO. He had held that position for more than 21 years. At a retirement calibration in his honor, Mr. Kitchens spoke fondly of his time serving as the head of the electric cooperative that serves more than 43,000 members in both Lawrence and Morgan counties.
“One of the reasons I took this job all those years ago was because I felt like we were coming home,” said Kitchens, who was raised in Mississippi. “I never could have accomplished anything here without the many great employees that have helped me throughout the years. I truly feel like Joe Wheeler is a family and am glad I was able to be part of it,” he said to the crowd of current and former JWEMC employees gathered for his retirement party.
Mr. Kitchens was hired to lead JWEMC in 2001 after the cooperative had experienced turbulent times. Relying on his vast experience in the energy industry, Kitchens was able to turn the mid-sized electric cooperative around and restore its place in the community as an industry leader. He has overseen expediential growth for Joe Wheeler EMC in both industrial and residential power sales, leaving the cooperative on solid financial ground for the members.
In recent years, Mr. Kitchens led JWEMC as it started FlashFiber Internet to bring fast, reliable internet service to the members they serve. Guiding the new Internet company through the first stages of growth was a commitment he made early on. “I thought about retiring a couple of time over the past few years, but I wanted to make sure FlashFiber was well on its way to being successful before I stepped away,” said Kitchens. “I feel like we have reached that point.”
Soon after Mr. Kitchens’ announced his retirement, the JWEMC Board of Trustees began an extensive search and selected Mr. Gene Kanikovsky to become the electric cooperative's next General Manager and CEO. Mr. Kanikovsky comes to JWEMC from SECO Energy, where he served nine years as the CFO. SECO Energy is a three-time JD Power award winning electric cooperative located in Central Florida, serving 230,000 members. Gene Kanikovsky's 22-year cooperative electric utility career also includes time at Talquin Electric Cooperative in north Florida and Cloverland Electric Cooperative in Michigan. He brings experience leading finance and technology teams through high growth and innovation periods – including Smart Grid initiatives, cybersecurity improvements, debt restructuring, and territorial issues.
“George Kitchens has left the co-op in a great place. It is my goal to continue his leadership and care for the legacy he spent so many years building,” says Kanikovsky. “I want continue moving the cooperative forward, giving our members the great service they are used to, while opening up new opportunities for our communities in the future.”
