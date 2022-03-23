Starting plants from seeds involves more than just buying seeds and soil. Attendees at the Plant Propagation Workshop, which was held on Feb. 17, learned ways to maximize their success in growing healthy plants by following a few basic guidelines.
Allyson Shabel, Urban Regional Agent Natural Resources, has real world experience growing plants for greenhouse production and wants people to know that following a few basic guidelines will increase your success.
Seed selection is important. Know what you are buying. Are you buying pelletize seeds? Pelletized seed make planting easier when you are planting a lot of seeds – especially small seeds. Is it the variety you want for the location you have? For example, attendees at Shabel’s workshop received seeds from six different tomato varieties – but only two might be used for growing in a container. Shabel chose the varieties based on past experience growing the varieties herself, taste tests, and suggestions from commercial growers.
Tomato varieties attendees received included: Martha Washington, Cherokee Purple, Bella Rosa, Yellow Pear, Plum Regal, and Black Cherry. Participants also received King Arthur, and Cornito Mix pepper seeds, which are also recommended for North Alabama.
Some seeds are very small and covering them with a lot of soil decreases their chance of germinating – sometimes just sprinkling soil over the top is needed. For example, participates started rudbeckia and basil, both of which need to be quite close to the soil surface to germinate.
Grow the seeds in the right pot – a narrow, deep celled plastic tray is better than a peat cup or a peat pellet. When growing from seeds you want to maximize water, soil and air - and a narrow deep cell has advantages. Shabel repurposed strawberry plug trays for this event. They can be cleaned and stored after use and used again next year.
Shabel also stressed the need to grow the seeds in the proper media to have greater success. Growing in pots with soil from the yard isn’t recommended – you are potentially bringing in soil pathogens and the water, soil, air ratio may be unbalanced. Shabel said she has had the best luck growing in purchased seed starter media – a combination of peat moss, vermiculite, and perlite.
Heat and light are important, too. Plant propagation heat mats are recommended for success. You want the soil to warm up to around 72 degrees and stay there until you are ready to transplant seedlings into larger pots. Grow lights are important, too. Seedlings need from 12-14 hours of bright light each day. LED grow lights have become more affordable and work great.
For more information on successfully raising your own seedlings for a vegetable garden, check out the ‘Growing Annual Plants from Seed’ publication on Alabama Extension’s website www.aces.edu, or call the Lawrence County Extension Office in Moulton at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.