A challenger for the Lawrence County Commission District 1 seat said he wants to help the district overcome the loss of its only high school and aggressively recruit new businesses, while the incumbent said he would continue working on projects derailed by COVID and quality-of-life projects.
Retired Lawrence County sheriff's deputy Amard Martin, 45, will make his political debut in the May 24 Democratic primary against incumbent Jesse Byrd, who is seeking his second term in the district covering the northern portion of the county.
“The District 1 challenges are right in front of us with the closing of R.A. Hubbard High,” said Martin, who now works for Walden Security. “We stand a chance of losing more residents as some residents will transition out of the county closer to work for better schools for their children. This will put a strain on District 1 because it would be hard to justify putting money into a depleting population.”
Martin said jobs and improved infrastructure are keys to keeping residents from leaving the district.
“I know we need someone who is going to fight to bring big corporations into our district,” he said.
Martin said generating more tax money and growth can help bring back a high school as well as assist the elderly and improve the roadways.
“This will also increase the number of entrepreneurs who want to locate here,” he said.
Seeking his second term, Byrd, 61, cited pay raises for employees, improved quality-of-life activities and continued growth in the county among accomplishments during his first four years in office.
“I believe we have a good thing going on within the county that has potential to help us grow and develop,” he said. “After our county employees went many years without a pay raise, we’ve been able to give them pay raises, a bonus in the past couple of years. The Singing River Trail with its outdoor activities will be coming through the county, too. I want to help give people a reason to live in and visit Lawrence County.”
The Singing River Trail is a vision for a long-distance trail in north Alabama that connects communities, provides outdoor opportunities for residents and spurs further economic development for the region. Trail activities range from hiking to mountain biking.
Byrd said most of his first-term goals were sidetracked by the pandemic but he has gained valuable experience.
“I’ve had the opportunity to see just how county government works, and it’s time to put that experience to more use. I believe I would be the best choice to continue to help us develop and grow this county,” he said. “We are on a good path at this time and I will like to continue it with room to adjust if necessary.”
Both candidates stressed growing the population in District 1 as a major priority.
According to the 2020 census, the district’s population dropped from 6,159 in 2010 to 5,064 in 2020, a decline of 1,095 residents that forced the commission to enlarge the district.
The district lost the county’s top employer International Paper in 2014, Hazlewood High School closed in 2009 and R.A. Hubbard will close at the end of this school year.
Town Creek, Courtland, Hillsboro and North Courtland are the four municipalities in the district.
The county's population shrank by 1,266 people, going from 34,339 residents in the 2010 census to 33,073 in 2020 census data released in 2021. Voting districts were redrawn in 2021 to ensure more equality in the county’s five districts. District 1’s area expanded to the south and its population increased to 6,332.
There are no Republican challengers in the District 1 race.
The candidates
Jesse Byrd
Age: 61
Party: Democrat
Office seeking: Lawrence County District 1 commissioner; salary: $26,062.63; term: four years
Political experience: First-term District 1 commissioner
Profession: Retired supervisor from International Paper in Courtland; District 1 commissioner
Education: Courtland High School graduate; associate science degree in math and engineering from Wallace State Community College in Hanceville
Family: Wife, Barbara Pride Byrd; two grown children
Online campaign: Jesse Byrd on Facebook
Amard Martin
Age: 45
Party: Democrat
Office seeking: Lawrence County District 1 commissioner; salary: $26,062.63; term: four years
Profession: Employed with Walden Security firm; retired from Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
Education: Courtland High School graduate; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix; master’s of business administration from Alabama A&M
Family: Married with three children
Online campaign site: @ElectAmardMartin on Facebook
