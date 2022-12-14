The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced a strengthened partnership to help connect Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. USDA and SSA’s new joint agreement, or memorandum of understanding, will improve efficiency, helping to advance food and nutrition security and reduce the hurdles families face to obtain the government assistance they need. SSA continues its commitment to help people access SNAP benefits in two critical ways. SSA employees notify SSI applicants and recipients of their eligibility for SNAP. And, when everyone in a household is applying for or receiving SSI, SSA will help them apply for SNAP. Under federal law, FNS reimburses SSA for time and resources spent on SNAP screenings and applications.

The updated memorandum of understanding, which is renegotiated every five years, prioritizes efficiency by piloting alternatives to outdated paper-based application processes and collecting data to inform future improvements. Expanding the use of electronic applications and telephonic signatures will make it easier for SSI recipients to complete their SNAP application. SSA will also provide additional data to USDA on the number of SSI applicants not receiving SNAP and at what point they drop out of the application process.

