A Florence man died as a result of a head-on collision about 8 miles north of Moulton on Alabama 157 around midnight Sunday.
Kendall Lee Dean, 48, was killed when the 2014 Ford Focus he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Hugo Armando-Roman Ortiz, 33, of Decatur.
Dean was not wearing his seat belt, according to troopers with the Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ortiz and Fernando Jose-Portillo Mariano, who was a passenger in the Yukon, were injured and transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence for treatment.
The crash, which occurred near Lawrence County Road 150, remains under investigation by troopers with ALEA.
