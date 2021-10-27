Ag Day introduces Youth Leadership students to local farmers

The Youth Leadership Lawrence 2021-2022 Class attended their second session of the program, Agriculture Day, on Thursday, Oct. 21.
As part of the session, students visited Posey Farms, Hardin Farms, LouAllen Farms, Spruell Farms and Yeager Farms/Red Land Cotton, according to YLL program leader Brenda Suski, who also serves as the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce administrative assistant.
“Our students were engaged, motivated, and enjoyed a full day of exposure to the many agricultural career opportunities that are available right here in our own community, beautiful Lawrence County,” she said.
YLL is a youth program that was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce to promote and improve leadership skills among Lawrence County sophomores and juniors. The program is also designed to introduce students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout the county.
Suski said the program offers eight career sessions to YLL students throughout the school year. Sessions include Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Banking and Retail Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day.
Suski works with representatives from local employers and organizations to sponsor each session, which introduces the students to different local career fields.
“Thank you to the lovely ladies from the Alabama Farmers Federation Women’s Committee who helped plan this day for our students and their great investment of time and knowledge in our students,” Suski added.
She said Lawrence Chamber Board President Kristi Robertson also attended the second session with the students last Thursday.
