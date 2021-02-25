Backyard chickens were an important aspect of our grandparents’ lives, and with the interest in reconnecting with the food we eat, they are an interest of people in 2021.
An online program has been developed with poultry and food safety specialists from Auburn University. A diversity of topics will be discussed in these sessions.
Topics include: Backyard Poultry Basics, with Dr. Kristin Woods on March 3; Poultry Nutrition with Dr. Wilmer Pacheco on March 10; Disease Management with Dr. Ken Macklin on March 17; and Poultry Processing with Dr. Dianna Bourassa on March 24. All sessions will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Kristin Woods area of specialty includes food processing and safety. Wilmer Pacheco area of specialty is poultry management and poultry nutrition, whereas Ken Macklin works with the poultry industry on litter management, foodborne bacteria and poultry health-related issues, and he assists small flock producers with health and management problems. Dr. Dianna Bourassa provides assistance to industry and small producers with common processing questions and issues.
To register for the classes, visit https://bit.ly/3k9LnsN.
If you cannot access the internet, we can offer the use of our facilities at the Lawrence County Extension office for a limited number of people.
Contact the Lawrence County Extension Office for more information about the program—either to request to use our facilities or for more information about the program. We are located at 13705 AL Hwy 157, Suite 6—around the back of the building across from Mel’s Steakhouse.
You can connect with the Lawrence County Extension Office by calling 256-974-2464.
