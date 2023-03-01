Move Alabama starts March 1

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System invites the whole community to participate in a new community activity challenge Move Alabama starting March 1 through April 30.
The challenge is a collaboration between SNAP-Ed and EFNEP at Auburn University that encourages everyone to get up and get moving with their family, friends, and neighbors! There is a checklist available with twenty-five different challenges and can be completed on your own time.
Anyone interested in participating can come by the Extension Office at 13075 AL Hwy. 157, Suite 6 in Moulton starting March 1 and pick up a printed checklist to track their progress! A checklist can also be downloaded and printed on the Move Alabama Facebook Group page. Those who complete and return the log will be entered into a local drawing for prizes.
Jerry Felks and Brenda Suski from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce are supportive of the program and will be working on the checklist. Felks said that his family tries to walk every day in good weather. Jennifer Palmer, SNAP-ED Educator, stopped by the office to promote the program and to leave checklists at the Chamber.
Palmer has been working on various pop-up opportunities to get people moving – look to the Lawrence County Extension Office Facebook Page or call the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 for more information and to drop off your completed checklist. You can also submit your completed checklist to the Move Challenge directly through the Facebook group!
