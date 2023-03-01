Move Alabama starts March 1

Brenda Suski, Jennifer Palmer, and Jerry Felks support the Move Alabama Challenge.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System invites the whole community to participate in a new community activity challenge Move Alabama starting March 1 through April 30. 

The challenge is a collaboration between SNAP-Ed and EFNEP at Auburn University that encourages everyone to get up and get moving with their family, friends, and neighbors! There is a checklist available with twenty-five different challenges and can be completed on your own time. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.