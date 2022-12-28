Glenn Reist of Landersville wants to see the Courtland Airport improved and become a destination for small corporate jets.
On December 20, the 61-year-old pilot was put in charge of the airport’s future when he was named the new manager by the Lawrence County Commission. Loretta Cottingham’s last day as manager is Dec. 31. She is the widow of former Courtland Airport Manager A.C. Cottingham, who was killed in a crop-dusting accident in September 2017.
Federal Aviation Administration records show the 80-year-old airport encompasses 350 acres and has two runways. As of Dec. 1, the FAA reported 11 single-engine planes, two multiple-engine planes, two helicopters, a glider and an ultra-light were based in Courtland.
Reist, who is a retiree from International Paper, said one of the first improvements he wants to focus on involves filling in cracks of the airport’s 4,994-foot-long 13/31 runway. “We don’t need the grass and weeds growing through those cracks,” he said.
He said a dilapidated firetruck on the airport grounds needs to be removed and more hangars need to be built. The airport has about 20 usable hangars, county commissioners said.
“The addition of more hangars will generate money,” Reist said. “We’ve always had people in surrounding towns interested in storing their planes at Courtland. There are plenty of opportunities out there.”
He said he would like to see other county entities like the Industrial Development Board provide some guidance on what is needed there.
“The industrial development board needs to get more involved out there,” said Reist. “The airport could be a tremendous asset instead of a liability. It could help draw industry and business, not just to the Courtland but throughout the county. We’ve got utilities, water, electric out there. We’ve got access to the river and railroad here. It should be utilized. Yes, we will need to spend money to make money, but more hangars will be profitable real quick. I understand the money may not be immediately available, but it is something that needs to be considered.”
The 5,000-foot runway is plenty for small corporate jets, he said.
“We have First Solar coming in. We’ll have other plants interested in Lawrence County,” he said. “You don’t want people to come out there looking it over and things all grown up and not taken care of.”
Courtland’s other runway is 3,484 feet long and 150 feet wide, according to the FAA. The airport was commissioned in 1942 as a flight training center for the U.S. Army and decommissioned in 1945, town officials said.
Reist, who owns a Cessna 182 aircraft with four seats, pointed to the growth at Pryor Field Regional Airport in Decatur as an example of a successful expansion.
“There’s no reason we can’t do that here in Courtland,” said Reist, who has his commercial pilot’s license.
The commission voted to pay him a $21,000 annual salary. “We’ll pay for anything he needs out there, materials, supplies, equipment, repairs,” said Commission Chairman Bobby Burch.
Reist said he had been friends with A.C. Cottingham for 25 years. “When we weren’t flying, we were maintaining the airport,” said Reist, who said he got his pilot’s license at age 16. “We did whatever needed to be done out there. It was more than just cutting grass. ... A manager needs to be ready 24/7.”
Reist said he would work to attract some flight schools to the Courtland Airport and would consider having an air show and agriculture show to drive traffic to the airport.
“This airport is a big resource for the farmers of this area,” he said. “Under (certain conditions) they need their fields dusted.”
Reist is married to Tami Reist, executive director of Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. They have four grown children.
He said her experience with grant writing will help him chase federal and state money for airport improvements.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said she was encouraged by the selection of Reist as the new manager.
“I’ve known Glenn for about 30 years,” she said. “We worked together at IP. I know he will help bring more activity to the airport. It needs an updated fuel pump system. I know he will address the runway problems.”
Other finalists for the manager’s position were Bill Towe of Decatur, Jonathan Spruell of Mount Hope and Blayne McCafferty of Lexington.
