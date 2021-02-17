A regular Moulton City Council meeting has been postponed a week due to a winter weather advisory released over the weekend.
The regular Council meeting has been moved to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, according to City Clerk Deroma Pepper. Moulton City Council holds regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month at City Hall unless otherwise announced.
Also affected this week due to hazardous road conditions following sleet and freezing rain Sunday and Monday, the Lawrence County Solid Waste Department and the county’s landfill were closed Monday and Tuesday. As of press-time Monday, all routes were postponed by two days, according to the department. For updates, visit the Lawrence County AL Commission Facebook page.
Lawrence County was placed under an ice storm warning Monday morning, which was predicted to last until 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, northwest and central Alabama was expected to see up to a half-inch in ice accumulation and up to one inch in sleet and snow overnight on Monday.
NWS also warned hazardous travel conditions and power outages caused by ice covered trees and powerlines would be possible in affected areas. Monday night temperatures were expected to fall to single digits, according to an NWS weather statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.