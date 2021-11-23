The Alabama Farmers Federation has endorsed Rep. Proncey Robertson for Alabama House District 7, which covers all of Lawrence County and portions of Colbert and Morgan counties.
“Rep. Robertson is a legislator who will represent the needs of agriculture and all of his constituents,” said John Tucker, Lawrence County Farmers Federation president. “He has a strong work ethic and a good record of service to District 7.”
Robertson is an Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Decatur Police Department where he remains one of the most highly decorated officers, having been awarded 16 medals. One of them is the department’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor.
Robertson is involved in many civic and charitable organizations throughout his district.
“It is a great honor to receive the endorsement of the Farmers Federation,” said Robertson. “They are hardworking people, and I strongly believe in their work ethic, principles and ideals.”
Robertson and his wife, Kristi, have two adult children and attend Mt. Hope Baptist Church.
The Alabama Farmers Federation is the state’s largest farm organization with more than 350,000 members. It uses a true grassroots approach to select candidates, relying on FarmPAC endorsements from county Federation boards for local elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.