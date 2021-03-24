The Lawrence County Commission on Aging is now accepting sponsorships for its 3rd Annual Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for May 22 at Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton.
Proceeds from the annual tournament are divided evenly among Lawrence County’s senior centers, located in Caddo, Hatton, Moulton, Mt. Hope, North Courtland, Speake and Town Creek.
COA Director Robbi Ligon said the funds assist with each center’s operational expenses and allow each site to plan activities and outings for visiting seniors. She said the centers also serve hot meals to homebound residents and seniors registered in the area.
COA Golf Tournament organizers said three levels of sponsorships are available for interested participants. A $500 Gold Level sponsorship includes logo signage on a golf cart and two holes during the event. The Silver Level, which costs $250, includes logo signage on a cart and one hole, and the Bronze Level includes logo signage at the Deer Run Club House for $100.
“Other donations are welcomed and appreciated,” organizers said. “All donations will be recognized.”
Entry to participate in the golf tournament is $75 for a single player, or $300 for teams. The four-man scramble event will tee off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. on May 22.
Deer Run Golf Course is located at 1175 County Road 100 in Moulton. For more information or to register, call 256-974-2488 or 256-566-4853, or email robbi.ligon@bellsouth.net. Interested participants may also contact the Deer Run course by calling 256-974-7384.
