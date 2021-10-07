Historic Moulton gin gets barn quilt square

When you start getting your quilts out of the closet as the weather turns colder, look a little closer at the one your grandmother made. You might be surprised at the history of its pattern and the origin of quilting in general. This fading art form came into existence out of necessity. Because women always love making things pretty, the artwork involved in making them has evolved over centuries into a form of expression with exquisitely designed and developed techniques enhanced by modern dyes and sewing machines, but for as far back as when the needle was invented, women have sat alone beside a fireplace or in groups in church basements at “quilting bees” to insure that their families were warm in drafty, hard-to-heat homes before the advent of electricity.
The talent required to make a quilt varies from those who want to provide comfort, to those who want to hang their quilts on a wall for display. What began as a necessity has now turned into highly stylized, prized works of art.
It is no wonder they are cherished as precious heirlooms and occupy honored places in homes and museums. Those early quilts provide a glimpse into the history of quilting as well as the history of the United States.
The art form has made a leap from hand stitching each little stitch to being painted and hung on barns in every state in the country, every Canadian province, and some barns and a gin right here in Lawrence County.
The historic Farmer’s Gin, just off Court Street on the western side of town, will get its quilt square this week, thanks to a group of volunteers in Florence who have made this possible with help from the Alabama State Council on The Arts. This grant provides funding for the materials to produce the barn quilt blocks, however all of the people involved with this project are volunteers. Most of them have regular jobs.
Regina Painter, a traveling nurse anesthetist from Killen, founded the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail in 2013-14. She is away from home much of the time, but when she is home, she can usually be found working on a barn quilt square. Today she was painting one as a surprise for a Lawrence County man, requested by his daughters as a tribute to their father. “He loves that barn,” said one of them recently. “We are so honored that volunteers with the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail are helping us to give him such a unique surprise!”
Hatton’s Lori Huffaker also surprised her mom with a barn quilt square last week. Her mother, Jan Gillespie, cries every time she thinks how thoughtful a gift her daughter chose. The Gillespies live in East Lawrence.
These and other recipients of the lovely quilt reproductions, hand-painted on composite sheet metal will be added to the growing list of Alabama barn quilts throughout the state so that people can follow the whole trail on a map to see each of them.
These quilt squares were the brainchild of Adams County, Ohio resident, Donna Sue Groves, who launched the Ohio Quilt Barn Project in 2001. She was formerly the Southern Ohio field coordinator for Ohio’s Appalachian arts Initiative and the Southern Ohio field rep. for the Ohio Arts Council, so she knew how to network with them to inspire others to join the project. Before long, these colorful folk art reproductions of actual quilt squares were adorning barns all over the state.
Painter’s nursing job takes her to various locations around the country, so when she saw them she was inspired and became determined to bring the tribute to quilters and farm families to Alabama. At first she did the work alone, but then the project attracted the attention of the local newspaper and after seeing an article about the Trail, Lisa Robinson of Florence became interested in the project. She contacted Regina Painter. The two met and soon after Lisa and her husband, Dale, became quick converts to the project. They began volunteering their time and talents. Now the group, Alabama Barn Quilt Trail, consists of the above charter members, plus Janice Davis and her granddaughter, 12-year-old Elle Power and Pat Wilson. Recently, a group of volunteers from the Albertville area came on board and have made great progress advancing the barn quilt trail in the north eastern part of the state. Russ and Brenda Gunnells as well as Susan Cook from Albertville and Darliene Carter and Naydene Cook of Henegar have joined the cause. The groups have a shared vision of placing barn quilts all over the state, “At least one in each county,” says Painter.
According to Robinson, there are now barn quilts in every state in the country as well as each Canadian province. In Alabama, there are currently 113 stops on the trail. “It is the largest grass-roots public art movement in the country,” said Robinson proudly, and rightly so.
They have quite a good start on accomplishing their vision, having gone from 10 barn quilts in 2016, to their current total of 143 installations. However, they are always looking for people who would like to volunteer their time to help. “We would like to have groups of people all over the state who are willing to take the project and run with it in their community,” said Robinson.
They are actively looking for college art students and individuals who want to help paint the blocks as well as anyone who would like to help with mounting the blocks. “We could really make progress if we had more volunteers. “We aren’t in it for the money,” stressed Painter. “We do it because we love it and it’s fun!”
The first barn quilt block went up in 2015 in Killen, Alabama. Now they and the other volunteers have quilts as far away as Mentone and have done workshops in Phoenix City for the historical society there. They also offer painting classes. Classes cost each participant $75, and each of them will leave with a completed and ready to hang 2’x2’ quilt square.
Workshops are a little different. They are to assist other groups in getting started so that they can help to make Painter’s vision a reality; barn quilts in every county in the state.
Moulton city employee, Collis Pointer, will install Moulton’s quilt block on the historic Farmer’s Gin on Court Street sometime this week, weather permitting. The gin is owned by the City of Moulton. The colorful square pattern was designed by Moulton native and well known portrait artist, Carol Carraway Terry, who was happy to use her talent to enhance the community. “I like giving back and art is a good way to do so,” said Terry recently.
The pattern Terry designed was painted by Regina Painter. Its bold purple, green and white colors depict four cotton bolls on a black background. It is hoped that having the square on the building will not only bring tourists to Moulton following the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail, but will also encourage interest in preserving the historic building and its legacy. This building brings back a lot of fond memories for people who remember coming to the gin with their fathers and grandfathers on ginning day. It served the community and the farmers from out in the county well, and it deserves to be used and cared for by that same community, bringing people back to meet with friends and family, listen to music, attend weddings and family oriented gatherings, sheltering rained-out festivals and as a place for class reunions, as well as family reunions and covered flea markets. Musicians love its reverberating sound; singers say it’s like performing in a cathedral. “I can hear the echo of my own voice,” said vocalist Samanthia Cassidy who recently provided some fans with an impromptu concert in the big empty building.
The quilt block was awarded to the gin because of its significant agricultural background as well as its having a prime location for showcasing the pattern. “This is such a good thing for our community,” said Tiletha Shelton, a Moulton resident who loves quilts and has one that is called a Pine Burr, which is the official Alabama State Quilt. “My Aunt Kay made it for me and it’s one of my most prized possessions,” she said recently. Kay Newman, who makes beautiful quilts for family and friends for special occasions, made Tiletha the very intricate quilt and presented it to her as a surprise from Stanley and Kay Newman. Kay worked on it for several months.Its incracy makes it a wonderful candidate for the barn quilt chosen by Tiletha’s mother, Linda Alexander for the family barn between Wren and Aldridge Grove. Linda and Ricky Alexander are on the waiting list.
This opportunity to get a work of art, free of charge, is something you might consider if you have a barn. Please visit the official website for a gallery of photos from which to choose. It isn’t everyday that people like the members of the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail, along with their counterparts throughout the country, work together to provide such a common link of our culture and history in all of our myriad shades of people from all races, dominations, creeds and nationalities, quilts were used by everyone’s ancestors. It is a beautiful way to express an art form that reflects such a diverse nation, one that proves that we have more in common than we sometimes think.
Barns, which are fast disappearing from our rural landscapes, are another important part of this equation. By recognizing their history and importance, perhaps some of them will be saved and restored, or new ones built because of this project. Sometimes there are things you don’t miss until they are gone, let’s don’t let our barns become one of them.
If you would like to apply for consideration for a beautiful work of art for your barn, please visit www.alabamabarnquilttrail.org for more information. If you would like to volunteer for this worthwhile cause, please leave a message on their Facebook page of the same name or contact Dale Robinson at 256-443-0336.
Remember, if you would like a barn quilt, your barn must be visible from the road. To apply for a quilt square, visit the Trail website and download the Trail application. Submit the completed application as well as a good picture taken from the public road from which the barn is visible. In addition to the barn photograph, include your selected quilt square photo and send them to the email address found on the website, www.alabamabarnquilttrail@gmail.com
You can also find the Alabama Barn Quilt Trail on the following sites: TripAdvisor, roadtrippers.com, National Geographic Tennessee River Valley site and many other tourism sites
