LCSO arrest Hatton man for recent murder

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department announced an arrest Friday, September 15th, in connection with a murder that left a Hatton woman dead on Wednesday evening.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, a 58-year-old Timothy Houston Harville of Moulton, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Angela Hill Berryman Harville. Harville, an in-law of the victim, is being held without bond at the Lawrence County Jail pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.
According to law enforcement, the murder occurred approximately 6:20p.m. on Wednesday evening, when the accused went to the residence of the victim and an argument ensued. Witnesses stated that the accused pointed a shotgun at the victim and shot her in the head.
Law enforcement explained that they are unclear why the argument started at this point and reiterated that this is still an active investigation.
According to court records, in December of 2022, Timothy Harville was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and two counts of reckless endangerment. Harville was out of jail on bond at the time of the murder.
Sheriff Sanders would like to express his sympathies to the family for their tragic loss, as well as thank the State Bureau of Investigations and the Moulton Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
