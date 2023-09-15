LCSO arrest Hatton man for recent murder

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department announced an arrest Friday, September 15th, in connection with a murder that left a Hatton woman dead on Wednesday evening.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, a 58-year-old Timothy Houston Harville of Moulton, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Angela Hill Berryman Harville. Harville, an in-law of the victim, is being held without bond at the Lawrence County Jail pending an Aniah’s Law hearing.

