Officer-involved shooting: Modified flare gun capable of killing, gun dealer says

Sanders

Felons have been known to obtain flare guns and modify them to shoot shotgun shells, a Decatur gun dealer said Monday, two days after a Lawrence County deputy fatally shot a man who authorities say had pointed an altered flare gun at the lawman following a vehicle chase.

Marty Robin Hutto, 50, of Lawrence County 575, Trinity, was struck in the upper left arm when the deputy fired a 9 mm handgun, authorities said. Hutto died at the scene, a field just off Lawrence County 222 in the Chicken Foot community, south of Hillsboro.

