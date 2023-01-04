Nancy Pinion motivated to share legacy of Olympic great Jesse Owens

Nancy Pinion, director of the Jesse Owens Museum, is The Decatur Daily’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year. She volunteers at the museum to share the legacy of Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. (Jeronimo Nisa/Special to The Advertiser)

When Nancy Pinion started volunteering at the Jesse Owens Museum and Memorial Park in 2005, she planned on spending a couple of years at the Lawrence County site dedicated to the Olympic athlete.

Now, 17 years later, Pinion continues to volunteer thousands of hours at the Oakville-based museum, which welcomes 40,000-90,000 guests each year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.