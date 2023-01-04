Nancy Pinion motivated to share legacy of Olympic great Jesse Owens

When Nancy Pinion started volunteering at the Jesse Owens Museum and Memorial Park in 2005, she planned on spending a couple of years at the Lawrence County site dedicated to the Olympic athlete.
Now, 17 years later, Pinion continues to volunteer thousands of hours at the Oakville-based museum, which welcomes 40,000-90,000 guests each year.
“I thought I would stay until someone else was hired to be administrator. But I’m still here and feel very blessed to be here,” the 77-year-old Pinion said. “I feel fortunate that I’m in a place and time that I can be part of Jesse’s legacy. That’s my pay. That’s what drives me day after day and year after year.”
For her work at the Jesse Owens Museum and Memorial Park, the 77-year-old Moulton resident is The Decatur Daily’s Volunteer of the Year.
“I feel really humbled because there are people out there feeding the homeless and keeping people warm and fed and safe,” Pinion said. “It is overwhelming and very special to be recognized for something that I am so passionate about.”
Pinion started volunteering at the museum after retiring from a 25-year teaching career. Within a year, the museum’s board named Pinion and her husband, James Pinion, and Curtis and Joyce Cole, as park directors.
Joyce Cole witnessed Pinion’s devotion to the museum firsthand.
“She has given up the best part of her retirement years to make the museum a destination for tourists, as well as students,” Cole said.
Hearing about Jesse Owens’ impact, not only on the world-winning four gold medals during the 1936 Summer Games in Berlin — but also individuals, motivates Pinion to continue serving at the museum.
“The more I work here, the more passionate I become about sharing Jesse’s legacy,” Pinion said. “I had no idea how many people Jesse touched and how many people respect Jesse until I came here. People come in from all over the United States to tell us their stories about Jesse.”
One story about a family eating supper at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., stood out to Pinion.
“The gentlemen said he, his wife and his children were eating dinner when he recognized Jesse. He went over to say hello to him and Jesse invited them to eat dinner with him. He talked about how humble and gracious Jesse was,” Pinion said. “We hear those stories a lot. That reinforces the feeling that we are doing something important to promote his legacy.”
Before Pinion’s tenure, the site had no landscaping, no computers, no print literature and no one to guide visitors through the museum. She has improved the gift shop, added high-speed Internet, which is available to the public, developed a website for the museum, and got Alabama 36, from Interstate 65 to the Lawrence County line, named the Jesse Owens Parkway.
“She never stops,” Cole said. “The Energizer Bunny comes to mind. I daresay no one, paid or otherwise, spends as much time working at home, applying for grants, phoning the museum to make sure everything is running smoothly, returning phone calls and calling or texting people who can offer a bit of occasional support.”
Pinion credited her father, the late A.W. Todd, who served as a state senator, state representative and state commissioner of agriculture and industries, for setting the example of public service.
“I really didn’t know a lot of what he had done until my dad passed. So many people came and knocked on our door and came to visitation to tell us about how he helped them,” Pinion said.
When not at the museum, Pinion spends a lot of time in her home office researching and applying for grants.
“James will holler up the stairs to ask me if I’m going to eat lunch or if I’m going to come down because it’s dark out,” Pinion said. “The truth is, I would’ve never been so lucky to be doing what I’m doing today unless James had not done what he did.”
In 1991, James Pinion was working as the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s agent coordinator in Lawrence County when Oakville resident Therman White walked into the office to discuss developing a park in honor of Jesse Owens, whose 1936 Olympic performance gained him international fame and refuted German leader Adolf Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy.
White and James Pinion raised more than $2 million for the development and construction of the park. In 1995, James Pinion convinced the Olympic Torch Committee to reroute the torch run to go through Oakville. That event fueled fundraising for the site.
The Jesse Owens Memorial Park was dedicated in June 1996 and the museum was completed in 1998.
“I taught fourth grade in elementary school. That’s the year when children learn about Alabama history. I taught about Jesse, but, the first couple of years of teaching about him, I didn’t think that much about him being born here because there was nothing here to honor him,” Nancy Pinion said.
One of Pinion’s goals as director was to attract school groups to the museum. From Owens’ story, she hopes children feel inspired.
“Jesse faced many obstacles. He was a sickly child, faced racism and, as the son of sharecroppers and grandson of slaves, extreme poverty,” Pinion said. “I want the children to know that, despite the obstacles you face, you can be successful, humble and focused. The museum is here not just to promote his legacy, but to share his story to young people who might be discouraged and need someone to be their hero.”
The museum and memorial park includes the 40-minute documentary “Jesse Owens: Return to Berlin,” photographs, Olympic memorabilia, replicas of Owens’ uniforms, shoes, medals and birth home, a gold medal tree and long jump pit.
The long jump pit is one of Pinion’s favorite features.
“People enjoy it so much. One day I left the museum to get lunch and there were three gentlemen who were working on a construction crew out there on their lunch break. They were continually jumping and trying again,” Pinion said. “When I came back in an hour, they were still out there and one had stripped his shirt and shoes off. To see people enjoy it brings me so much joy.”
Every time Pinion thinks about retiring from her volunteer duties, something comes up. Currently it is the competition track. Part of the original design, the track remains the missing piece of the park.
“The track is the thing that will make this facility, we think, self-supporting. Lawrence County does not have a track that can host competitive events. This would be a great place for it,” Pinion said.
The museum is normally open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 1-4 p.m. However, it is closed indefinitely due to flooding.
