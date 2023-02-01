Moulton man arrested at Walmart

A Moulton resident was arrested over the weekend for theft and possession of a controlled substance.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Moulton Police Department received report of a shoplifter at the Moulton Walmart. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the call.
Once Baker arrived, he and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies confronted the suspect. Walmart Asset Protection employees informed Baker that the suspect, Aaron Travis Strickland, was seen removing items from their packaging. He then placed the items into his backpack.
Strickland, 36, attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. After he was stopped, the items were recovered from his backpack.
During the arrest, law enforcement patted down the suspect in search of weapons or other illegal material. The search found a bag in the suspect’s pants pocket. The bag held a white, crystalline substance. Law enforcement identified the substance as methamphetamine.
Strickland was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
