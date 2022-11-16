“Indomitable”: LCHS blesses veterans

Inside the Red Devils’ crowded gymnasium, junior Maddox Denham spoke of 13 guests. “Indomitable,” he said. “Impossible to subdue or defeat.”
It was an apt description of the greatest fighting force in the world, and a celebration of the heroes sitting in their midst.
Lawrence County High School held court for local heroes during their 2022 Veterans Program. Students and community members packed the Red Devils’ gymnasium as select students honored the service men and women present and around the world.
Veterans of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force were on hand. They were blessed with several tributes: Denham’s and others’ essays described the virtues learned from veterans; renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “American Soldier,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” stirred American blood; star-spangled LCHS cheerleaders performed to “Anchors Aweigh”; and the Red Devils’ Marching Band thrilled the crowd with the Armed Forces Medley.
Denham said of his essay, “I was just trying to find a word that could capture what our veterans really are – who they are. They go through a lot of struggles to do what they do for our country.”
One service member’s story illustrated Denham’s statements.
The veteran, who requested anonymity, said he was deployed overseas when an enemy shot an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) at his base.
“An RPG sounds like a ricocheting bullet,” he said. “There’s a fin on the back that catches the wind.” The fin produces the sound before the weapon reaches its target, per the veteran.
“The first time I heard one I thought it was a ricochet,” he said. “Then it exploded.”
Though most Americans can only empathize with service members, Denham hopes the program shows veterans that they aren’t alone.
“We do it to show how much we support our veterans,” said Denham. “We’re always there with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.