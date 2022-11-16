The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #25 honored Lawrence County veterans by preparing a free meal to thank them for their service, sacrifice and the example they have set for all Americans.
The event started with American Legion Post #25 Commander, Phil Terry giving a message about the side of the veteran than usually only the veterans family will see. He spoke of the physical, emotional and invisible scars of a veteran returning from war. He also spoke about hope and how the American Legion Post #25 stands ready to help any veteran.
