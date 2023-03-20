Water superintendent arrested for forgery

Johnson

Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson was arrested Thursday by Max Russ Sanders, Jr., and investigator with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office. Johnson, 50, was charged with second degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony. The second degree distinction results from the incident involving a state document.

The form in question was an application to receive Johnson’s Grade IV operator certification. He admitted to forging the name of Stanley Nichols, the chief operator at the water treatment plant. The application was submitted approximately six weeks ago. After receiving the document, the mayor’s office called Nichols. The mayor asked Nichols if he signed the document. Nichols said he did not. The mayor turned it over to the DA’s office.

